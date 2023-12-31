AIA UNVEILS NEW GROUP HEADQUARTERS IN HONG KONG

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AIA Group Limited (“AIA” or the “Group”) today announces the opening of its redeveloped group headquarters at 1 Stubbs Road, Wan Chai in Hong Kong. The AIA Building is Hong Kong’s first urban campus and is wholly owned, operated and solely occupied by AIA.

Edmund Tse, AIA Group Chairman, Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, and the Honourable Michael Wong, Acting Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region delivered remarks at the opening ceremony earlier today.

Edmund Tse, AIA Group Chairman, said, “I am enormously proud to commemorate the reopening of the AIA Building. The original building was inaugurated in 1969 and marked the first expansion of commercial office buildings outside of the Central Business District. The opening of the new AIA Building represents the start of another exceptional chapter in our history and is a testament to our enduring heritage, achievements in and commitment to Hong Kong.”

Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, said, “The reopening of our headquarters is a significant milestone for AIA in our over 90-year history in Hong Kong. Our state-of-the-art urban campus provides an engaging workplace environment to nurture the best talent in the industry. From the AIA Building, we will continue to drive AIA’s long-term growth and fulfil our Purpose to help people in Asia live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

The AIA Building will be home to around 1,800 employees at full capacity. The 22-floor campus features an indoor running track, a continuous 80-metre atrium staircase, fully equipped gym facilities, and a multi-purpose sports hall.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations were core to the redevelopment of the building, which has obtained leading green building credentials including platinum ratings across LEED, WELL and BEAM+ pre-certifications. Sustainability features include 80 electric vehicle chargers, rooftop solar panels and a biodiesel generator with self-sustaining power supply.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$286 billion as of 31 December 2023.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 42 million individual policies and over 18 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.

Notes: (1) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (2) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

