David Beckham Unveiled as AliExpress Global Ambassador Kicking Off with the Launch of a UEFA EURO 2024™ Campaign

PRNewswire May 27, 2024

The partnership will bring fans closer to the UEFA EURO 2024™ action through exclusive discounts and prizes  

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Following the news in March that AliExpress became the first exclusive global e-commerce partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, today, AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace, officially welcomes David Beckham as its new global brand ambassador. In this partnership, Beckham will help fans ‘Score More with AliExpress‘ during UEFA EURO 2024™.

The global sport and lifestyle icon will help AliExpress consumers get closer to the action through a new UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign that launches today. AliExpress users will have the chance to take part in a series of interactive games to win exclusive discounts and time-limited prizes, including match tickets. AliExpress is investing millions of Euros in discounts, deals and engagement during the games, as part of its increased investment into global consumer experience. In addition, new and eligible AliExpress users will be entered into exclusive lucky draws with prizes to welcome them to the platform.

Click HERE to see the ‘Spend Less, Get More’ TV campaign which is released today.

During the games from June 14 to July 14, AliExpress will run an innovative ‘Shake and Win’ promotion, offering time-limited prizes following each goal of all games. All eligible users just need to log on to the AliExpress app and shake their smartphone once the ball hits the back of the net, for the chance to score great prizes.

“AliExpress is helping fans get even closer to UEFA EURO 2024™ this summer, by offering them great prizes as the action takes place on the pitch,” said David Beckham.

“AliExpress is excited to welcome David Beckham as our global ambassador ahead of the Summer of Sports that is set to kick off in Europe. Whether you’re a football fan or not, I can think of no-one better to show how easy it is to win with AliExpress during UEFA EURO 2024™,” said Gary ToppEuropean Commercial Director, AliExpress.

Continued commitment and investment globally 

AliExpress continues to invest in its premium service AliExpress Choice, which offers consumers great selection, speedy shipping and hassle-free returns* as well as millions in discounts and deals during UEFA EURO 2024™.

UEFA EURO 2024 takes place June 14-July 14 in 10 host cities across Germany and will see 24 national teams compete.

*Subject to terms and conditions, please check out the AliExpress app and website for more details.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/david-beckham-unveiled-as-aliexpress-global-ambassador-kicking-off-with-the-launch-of-a-uefa-euro-2024-campaign-302155877.html

SOURCE AliExpress

