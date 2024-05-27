AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PHNIX to Unveil Cutting-Edge HVAC Solutions @ARBS 2024 Exhibition in Sydney

PRNewswire May 27, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PHNIX, a leading heat pump manufacturer based in Guangzhou, China, is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming ARBS 2024 exhibition in Sydney, Australia. Running from May 28th to 30th, the event is a pivotal moment for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry. PHNIX views this event as a strategic opportunity to introduce its latest heat pump solutions to the Australian market and to explore the substantial potential and growth opportunities within the industry.

“ARBS is the perfect platform for PHNIX to engage with industry professionals from various sectors, including heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration,” comments Peter Wang, general manager of PHNIX’s overseas business. “We look forward to meaningful discussions with global experts and leveraging this platform to enhance our industry presence.”

At Stand 126 in the ARBS expo, PHNIX will present advanced heat pump solutions tailored to the Australian market. The showcase products are as follows:

1. The R290 Everest Series, a residential heating, cooling, and hot water solution, stands out with its premium design, energy efficiency, and compatibility with the functionality to connect to the solar power systems. With a SCOP above 5.1, as per EN 14825/EN14511 standards, this series ensures year-round operational efficiency.

2. The R290 HeatGreen Series is a commercial heat pump solution designed for diverse applications, including hotels, hospitals, sports facilities, large-scale constructions, commercial malls, and manufacturing plants. This versatile and energy-efficient solution can cater to the heating and cooling needs of a broad range of commercial settings.

3. The R290 HeatMaster Series addresses the commercial hot water requirements, providing an efficient alternative to traditional gas boilers for domestic and commercial use. This high-temperature heat pump offers a reliable and eco-friendly solution for hot water supply.

Visitors to Stand 126 will get a firsthand look at PHNIX’s heat pump technology. The innovative solutions are not only designed to meet the demands of the Australian market but also to contribute to a more sustainable future.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/phnix-to-unveil-cutting-edge-hvac-solutions-arbs-2024-exhibition-in-sydney-302155946.html

SOURCE Guangdong PHNIX Eco-energy Solution Ltd.

