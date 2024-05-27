AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Join Us for 2024 Region Smart City Awards

May 27, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Region Smart City Awards* (*special focus on emerging cities in Asia) aims to recognize outstanding projects, enterprises, and leaders in smart city development, foster a culture of learning and cooperation among cities in Asia, and drive diversified development. The Awards advocate the sharing of successful experiences and strategic solutions, catalyzing joint efforts towards digitalization, environmental stewardship, and sustainable growth across the Asian urban landscape.

The evaluation principles of the Awards revolve around inclusiveness, equality, technology for good, and collaboration among multiple stakeholders. Key facets of evaluation include diversity, innovation, relevance, impact, top-level design, citizen participation, co-creation, inclusivity, viability, and replicability of solutions (for specific details, please refer to the Awards terms and cases).

Shortlisted entities will be invited to participate in the Smart City Expo World Congress • Hangzhou Stage, scheduled from September 25 to 29, 2024, including relevant forums, government-enterprise closed-door meetings, and the award ceremony. Shortlisted and winning entities and their affiliates will be bestowed with trophies and certificates, and the relevant shortlisted and winning cases will be collected in the Essence of Award Cases (Region*).

To apply for the “Region Smart City Awards*“, please visit the following link: [Application Link: http://www.tomorrow-city.com/2024RSCA].

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

