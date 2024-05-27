ATFX Ranks among Top Five Globally on Trading Volume, Reaches $624 Billion in Q1 2024

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX is pleased to announce that it has secured a prominent position in the latest Finance Magnates report for the first quarter of 2024. The report reveals that ATFX has emerged as one of the top five contributors to global trading volume, with an impressive figure of $624 billion.

This achievement highlights ATFX’s unwavering commitment to success and continuous growth. Compared to the same period last year, the first-quarter trading volume for 2024 witnessed a remarkable increase of 31.36%. This upward trend is a positive indicator of ATFX’s exceptional performance in the market.

During this period, ATFX’s precious metals category particularly shone bright, with a substantial growth of 23.65% compared to Q4 2023 and an astounding 43.9% compared to Q1 2023. This reflects the market’s trust and preference for ATFX’s offerings in this lucrative sector.

Furthermore, ATFX’s Chief Commercial Officer, Siju Daniel, was recently invited by Finance Magnates to provide valuable insights on the current hot commodity – gold. Daniel emphasized the significant position that precious metals trading holds within the ATFX platform, underscoring the strong interest exhibited by clients who trust ATFX in this specialized field.

ATFX has achieved continued success, securing a spot among the top five global trading volume leaders for several consecutive quarters. This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to the brand’s multifaceted advantages and broad appeal. Firstly, ATFX offers a diverse range of trading products, including currency pairs, major global stock indices, precious metals, commodities, ETF funds, and more, catering to the diverse needs of investors worldwide. Moreover, ATFX remains dedicated to technological innovation, continuously optimizing platform services to enhance execution speed and stability, and creating an exceptional trading environment for clients, partners, and investors. Most importantly, ATFX is committed to delivering professional market analysis and real-time information, empowering investors to seize lucrative investment opportunities.

Looking ahead, ATFX will persistently focus on market demands, striving to provide even better services to its esteemed clients and investors.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 22 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

