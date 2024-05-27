AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • economy (general)

ATFX Ranks among Top Five Globally on Trading Volume, Reaches $624 Billion in Q1 2024

PRNewswire May 27, 2024

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX is pleased to announce that it has secured a prominent position in the latest Finance Magnates report for the first quarter of 2024. The report reveals that ATFX has emerged as one of the top five contributors to global trading volume, with an impressive figure of $624 billion.

This achievement highlights ATFX’s unwavering commitment to success and continuous growth. Compared to the same period last year, the first-quarter trading volume for 2024 witnessed a remarkable increase of 31.36%. This upward trend is a positive indicator of ATFX’s exceptional performance in the market.

During this period, ATFX’s precious metals category particularly shone bright, with a substantial growth of 23.65% compared to Q4 2023 and an astounding 43.9% compared to Q1 2023. This reflects the market’s trust and preference for ATFX’s offerings in this lucrative sector.

Furthermore, ATFX’s Chief Commercial Officer, Siju Daniel, was recently invited by Finance Magnates to provide valuable insights on the current hot commodity – gold. Daniel emphasized the significant position that precious metals trading holds within the ATFX platform, underscoring the strong interest exhibited by clients who trust ATFX in this specialized field.

ATFX has achieved continued success, securing a spot among the top five global trading volume leaders for several consecutive quarters. This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to the brand’s multifaceted advantages and broad appeal. Firstly, ATFX offers a diverse range of trading products, including currency pairs, major global stock indices, precious metals, commodities, ETF funds, and more, catering to the diverse needs of investors worldwide. Moreover, ATFX remains dedicated to technological innovation, continuously optimizing platform services to enhance execution speed and stability, and creating an exceptional trading environment for clients, partners, and investors. Most importantly, ATFX is committed to delivering professional market analysis and real-time information, empowering investors to seize lucrative investment opportunities.

Looking ahead, ATFX will persistently focus on market demands, striving to provide even better services to its esteemed clients and investors.

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 22 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-ranks-among-top-five-globally-on-trading-volume-reaches-624-billion-in-q1-2024-302155924.html

SOURCE ATFX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.