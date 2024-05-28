AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Bankai Group President and CEO Bankim Brahmbhatt Secures Coveted Spot in Capacity’s Power 100 List for Second Year Running

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bankai Group’s visionary President and CEO, Mr. Bankim Brahmbhatt, has solidified his position as a telecommunications titan, achieving repeat recognition in Capacity Media’s prestigious Power 100 List. This accolade underscores Mr. Brahmbhatt’s unwavering dedication to shaping the future of global ICT infrastructure.

Bankim Brahmbhatt, President and CEO of the Bankai Group.

Industry Media Recognizes Global Leadership

Since 2000, Capacity Media has been the go-to source for news and events impacting the carrier industry, making the Power 100 List a highly sought-after distinction. The list spotlights the sector’s most influential leaders, who are driving innovation and progress.

Gratitude and Continued Focus on Progress

“Being named to the Power 100 List for the second year running is a humbling honor,” said Mr. Brahmbhatt. “At Bankai Group, we are always fueled by a constant desire to push the boundaries of what’s achievable in telecommunications.”

Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Group CMO of Bankai Group, echoed this sentiment, adding, “Mr. Brahmbhatt’s future-forward guidance continues to be a driving force for Bankai Group’s success. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership.”

Three Decades of Pioneering Solutions

Bankai Group continues to pioneer secure and scalable solutions for the telecom and fintech industries. They have established themselves as leaders in voice and SMS services while simultaneously developing the most secure fintech platform in existence. An unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that Bankai Group remains at the forefront of the industry.

Empowering Businesses Through Innovation

Under Mr. Brahmbhatt’s continued leadership, Bankai Group is poised to lead the charge in groundbreaking initiatives. They empower businesses worldwide by offering cutting-edge connectivity and next-gen digital transformation solutions.

About Bankai Group:

Bankai Group is a global leader in Telecom, Fintech, and Enterprise Consulting. They have been providing trailblazing global wholesale voice, VAS, and telecom technology for the past three decades. Besides being a leader in voice, Bankai is a fintech innovator as well, developing cutting-edge solutions for banks and financial institutions. Bankai has also incubated a specialized R&D and Deeptech Lab that makes businesses’ AI vision a reality.

About Capacity:

Capacity Media is a reputed source of news and events for telecommunications carrier and service provider markets. Their portfolio includes the Capacity magazine, a news portal, carrier directories, and 24 global events like Capacity Europe, International Telecoms Week (ITW), and the Global Carrier Awards.

 

SOURCE Bankai Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.