The 10th World Water Forum Officially Concluded with a Ministerial Declaration, A New Milestone for Global Water Initiatives

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

BALI, Indonesia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Housing and Vice Chairman of the 10th World Water Forum, Basuki Hadimuljono, and World Water Council President, Loïc Fauchon, officially closed the 10th World Water Forum at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC) Nusa Dua, Bali on Friday (5/24/2024).  Both were in attendance when they handed the World Water Council flag to Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Water, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulaziz Al Shaiban.

The 10th World Water Forum produced a ministerial declaration that set a clear direction amidst global challenges. Indonesia’s proposal for World Lakes Day was adopted, as was the establishment of Center of Excellence on Water and Climate Resilience, and the inclusion of integrated management of water resources on small islands. Various other initiatives also complement the United Nations Water Action Agenda.

Loïc Fauchon saluted the ratification of a Ministerial Declaration with a compendium of concrete results and actions, comprising 113 clean water and sanitation projects worth USD 9.4 billion, and supported by 33 countries and 53 international organisations.

He thanked the Indonesian government and the entire Indonesian people for the love and support they had shown for the successful completion of the 10th World Water Forum.

Minister Basuki emphasized the importance of strengthening synergies among stakeholders and that the synthesis initiated at the ministerial meeting must be implemented for the benefit of society.

On this occasion, the Minister also congratulated Iffah Rachmi, the coordinator of Youth Sanitation Concern, which was awarded the Kyoto World Water Grand Prize 2024.

The 10th World Water Forum was attended by 64 thousand participants and visitors from 160 countries with 278 discussion sessions and 254 booths at the fair and exhibition. In addition, 200 members of parliament from 49 countries and a total of 150 representatives of local and regional authorities from 23 countries and 847 representatives of sub-regions were present.

The 11th World Water Forum will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Documentation: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vxqOFbK6A5OybXKbMz7J9Lggch_XRyZS?usp=share_link

SOURCE Secretariat of the 10th World Water Forum

