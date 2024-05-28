Insticator Australia Rebrands As “COOL Media,” With Plans To Expand To U.S. And Other Markets

QUEENSLAND, Australia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Insticator Australia, leader in managed-service solutions for media agencies in the CTV landscape and known for their next-level measurement attribution and dashboard capabilities, is thrilled to announce that they have rebranded as “COOL Media,” a move that marks a significant step forward for the cutting-edge company. This comprehensive revamp sets the stage for the rebranded company to forge ahead into American markets in the near future.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being a ‘cool’ company,” joked Managing Director Deryck Wills, “but now we’ve made it official. With this rebrand, we’re embracing that identity even more. Our new name not only resonates with our uniqueness in the market, standing out among our peers but propelling us as the ‘popular’ choice. It’s memorable and perfectly captures the innovative spirit of our services. We’re excited to continue providing unforgettable experiences under a name that’s as awesome as the work we do.”

Acquired in 2023 by Insticator — who has gained renown and recognition as a premier SSP — COOL Media has achieved consistent recognition for their Attribution Dashboard, which provides an unusual degree of accuracy and clarity in the sometimes-confusing world of CTV advertising. Additionally, they provide in-depth analysis of campaign performance, revealing to advertisers what’s working and what’s not. Alongside Insticator’s engagement products, we’re able to collectively offer a full-360 suite of solutions for the brands and agencies we partner with.

“We specialise in running brand activity for our agency partners, providing detailed, customized, and cookie-less measurement studies that help identify a brand’s strengths and weaknesses,” Wills said. “These measurements extend far outside the basic reach/frequency/VCR metrics that have become standard in other brand campaigns.”

One of the biggest barriers to success in adtech can be the opacity of the numbers, and the difficulty of drawing a straight line between campaign decisions and the resulting performance. These rebranding efforts at COOL Media help showcase the way COOL’s products and solutions eliminate the mystery, so that clients “never wonder what works.”

This rebrand helps showcase COOL’s standout CTV offerings to an ever-expanding pool of customers. Our new website and other materials will help us communicate the advantages of working with COOL Media without unnecessary jargon, showcase our solutions in an exciting new way, and make landfall in the U.S. market with a full slate of competitive services.

“When we acquired Insticator Australia, we knew we wouldn’t keep their services contained to Australia forever,” said Zack Dugow, Founder and CEO of Insticator. “CTV advertising is a huge growth sector, but parsing the wealth of data produced in the course of a campaign is often a point of pain. COOL Media’s attribution dashboard and measurement studies provide a real light in the darkness for agencies and brands.”

COOL Media forms a key part of the ecosystem formed by Insticator’s other recent acquisitions, where each entity augments – and is augmented by – the offerings of the other companies.

Through the acquisition of Balihoo, a leader in multi-location marketing services for franchise businesses, publishers utilizing COOL Media can be connected directly to franchise advertisers. OKO Digital, another wing of the Insticator family of companies, provides optimization and monetization services for publishers. And Insticator’s Supply-Side Platform gives publishers a thriving marketplace to sell their ad space.

“People often throw around the word ‘synergy,’ but COOL Media has really transformed the Insticator family into a fully-integrated operation,” Dugow said. “Each arm of our business reinforces the mission and offerings of the others. It’s a truly exciting time for us, that’s been “cool” to see. Look what I did there ;).”

About Cool Media

In 2023, Insticator expanded their comprehensive suite of publisher tools by acquiring COOL Media, a top managed-service media solutions provider in the CTV/OTT space. This acquisition partners with the region’s largest independent media agencies to deliver impressive results for some of the biggest names in the industry.

COOL Media’s CTV Attribution Dashboard solves one of the biggest challenges facing the CTV industry today, by providing clients access to real performance metrics. This dashboard shows the true value their CTV advertising is driving for their business.

Beyond the tangible ROI from working with Insticator, COOL Media provides a talented team of media experts who excel at helping clients navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving CTV marketplace. The first-party data collected helps publishers better understand audience behavior and facilitate surgical targeting for the brands they represent.

About Insticator

At Insticator, the experience matters. As a Premier SSP, Insticator maximizes revenue through differentiated franchise brands. Their suite of engagement, ad monetization, SaaS, and media products is tailored to achieve this and more. Beyond the tangible ROI from working with Insticator, the first-party data collected puts publishers back in the driver’s seat, to better understand audience behavior and facilitate extreme precision targeting for the brands they represent.

Insticator’s diverse company portfolio includes OKO, a Google Certified Publishing Partner for Connected TV, and Balihoo, a leader in multi-location marketing. Augmenting these offerings are Insticator-branded products designed to empower publishers in boosting engagement within their ecosystems, fostering active user interactions with site content and each other. This commitment extends globally with the expansion of Insticator into Australia, positioning it as a leader in managed-service media solutions.

Collectively, Insticator has reached over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Kohler, Suzuki, Acer, Pearle Vision, Trek, Brita, Viking Cruises, MLB, Playmaker, Blitz, Evolve Media, and more.

Insticator is a proud 6x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, a 2x recipient of Deloitte’s Fast 500, recognized on Crain’s New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday’s Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek’s Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

