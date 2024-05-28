Meiyume Debuts at Cosmoprof CBE Asean Bangkok: Pioneering the Future of Beauty Innovation with Sustainability and Smart Technology

BANGKOK and HONG KONG, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Meiyume, a B2B leading force in beauty innovation, proudly announces its inaugural debut at Cosmoprof CBE Asean Bangkok, offering beauty solutions that harmoniously blend sustainability, smart technology, and insight-driven products. Under the ethos of “Sustainably Beautiful, Smartly Yours,” Meiyume is dedicated to collaborating with brands from concept to shelf, creating meaningful products that resonate with today’s eco-conscious and tech-savvy consumers.

With a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation, Meiyume specializes in bespoke solutions encompassing primary packaging, secondary packaging, ODM/Turnkey, OEM, and beauty intelligence across diverse categories such as skincare, color, fragrance, personal care, oral care, mum and baby, and suncare.

Innovations Unveiled:

Meiyume will unveil its ODM/Turnkey innovations featuring unique, insights-driven formulations that challenge the norms of beauty products. Highlights include the PH Color Changing Lip Oil, Aqua Pudding Gel Cream, Invisible Sunscreen, and Notox Instant Lift Eye Cream, and more. Additionally, Meiyume will offer a sneak peek into its 2024 collections, showcasing the future of beauty trends, validated from their Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP).

The company will also display its latest stock packaging ranges: Skinfinity, Elements, and Blue. These ranges emphasize sustainability, convenience, and minimalism, covering all beauty categories with cohesive thematic branding that elevates product presence on the shelf.

Beauty Intelligence Platform:

With BIP, Meiyume transparently demonstrates the genesis of their innovative products. This tool is engineered to analyze real-time product trends and ingredients, while simultaneously validating these trends against data from established companies. Meiyume will demonstrate to visitors the bespoke and transformative ways this platform can help brands achieve unprecedented success.

Smart Packaging Solutions:

A standout feature will be Meiyume’s smart packaging solutions. These innovative solutions offer benefits to both brands and consumers with a new approach to product engagement, customization, and interaction, leading to enriched experiences for consumers and data-driven results for brands. Details of this technology will be elaborated upon during Meiyume’s CosmoTalks session.

Past Projects and Partnerships:

Meiyume’s reputation for excellence is further underscored by its past collaborations with some of the industry’s most prestigious names, including LVMH, L’Oreal, CHAT Cosmetics, P&G, and Unilever, among others. These partnerships exemplify Meiyume’s capability to deliver customized, insights-driven solutions that meet the unique needs of each brand.

Empowering Sustainable Beauty:

Meiyume extends an invitation to all attendees to visit Booth M40, where visitors can explore and engage with its innovative offerings. The company remains steadfast in its mission to empower beauty for a sustainable future, promising a world of solutions that cater to the evolving demands of the beauty industry.

Visit Meiyume at Booth M40, Hall 3.

About Meiyume:

A trailblazer in beauty, Meiyume specializes in innovative, sustainable, and smart solutions. With a data-driven approach from packaging to product formulation, Meiyume partners with brands worldwide to ensure beauty remains meaningful and accessible.

