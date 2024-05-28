AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milliken & Company Recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces in 2024

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company has been recognized as one of the 2024 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces, an annual list curated by Newsweek in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI). The certification is determined based on the responses of thousands of employees across the globe who rate their workplace culture, and takes into consideration factors including employee engagement, leadership, company values, and the overall environment.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as a global most loved workplace for the second year in a row,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. “This acknowledgment reflects Milliken’s ongoing efforts to ensure that associates around the globe feel valued, respected, and empowered.”

With a workforce of 8,000 associates spread across 78 locations in 16 countries, Milliken operates on the core values of excellence, integrity, innovation, sustainability, and people-centricity. The company aims to recruit and retain top-tier talent who can contribute to Milliken’s purpose of influencing positive change for future generations. Milliken cultivates a nurturing environment through various programs and initiatives, encouraging associates to embrace their unique selves at work.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our global team,” said Bethany Smith, SVP and chief human resources officer at Milliken. “We look forward to continuing to foster a workplace culture that is not just inclusive and welcoming, but also empowering and inspiring.”

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Milliken became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which rated employer satisfaction and sentiment elements including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company. A complete list of 2024 honorees can be found here.

For more information about careers at Milliken, visit careers.milliken.com.

About Milliken
Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Milliken & Company est un chef de file mondial dans le domaine de la fabrication, dont l’accent mis sur la science des matériaux permet aujourd’hui de réaliser les percées de demain.

 

 

SOURCE Milliken & Company

