AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GIGABYTE Pioneers AI PC Market with AI Innovations and Leading Silicon Partnerships

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

TAIPEI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As COMPUTEX 2024 approaches, top chip suppliers and PC manufacturers are gearing up to unveil their latest AI innovations. The world’s leading computer brand, GIGABYTE is no exception. Following its “AI Strategy” aimed at the consumer PC market, GIGABYTE continues collaborating with Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD to maximize AI chip performance. This year, GIGABYTE solidifies its leadership in the AI PC market with exclusive AI Nexus technology and deep partnerships with NVIDIA and Microsoft. With Microsoft’s release of the next-generation Copilot and Copilot+ PCs, GIGABYTE has proactively integrated AI services and technologies into its platforms. Over 40% of its laptops feature dedicated Copilot keys, offering a seamless AI experience and showcasing GIGABYTE’s market leadership.

GIGABYTE’s new gaming laptops introduce the groundbreaking AI Nexus technology, enhancing user experience with three key functions. Gamers demand high performance, and AI Boost leverages AI for higher performance through overclocking during intense gaming sessions. However, increased power may reduce battery life. AI Power Gear intelligently extends battery life by automatically shutting off the dGPU when the laptop is unplugged, ensuring longer on-the-go usage. Additionally, AI Generator offers on-device generative AI utilities, enabling quick startups and seamless transitions between applications. With these features, GIGABYTE redefines the gaming experience, providing the ultimate edge in performance and convenience.

GIGABYTE’s close collaboration with NVIDIA ensures all AI gaming laptops feature NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs, supporting high-demand software like Stable Diffusion and Adobe Firefly. Some models, powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, integrate Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to reduce CPU load, resulting in energy-efficient operation, accelerated AI processing, and significantly improved battery life. GIGABYTE’s strategic partnership with Microsoft ensures seamless Copilot technology integration into its AI laptops. With dedicated Copilot keys featured in over 40% of GIGABYTE AI laptops, users effortlessly access Microsoft services, underscoring GIGABYTE’s forward-thinking approach and close collaboration with Microsoft in the AI PC domain.

GIGABYTE continues to drive AI technology applications, delivering exceptional user experiences. Ahead of COMPUTEX 2024, GIGABYTE will unveil new AI devices and solutions, showcasing several AI PCs and presenting a comprehensive blueprint for its AI advancements. This reaffirms GIGABYTE’s leadership in the AI PC market and its commitment to building a robust AI ecosystem with industry leaders. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_COMPUTEX__2024

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.