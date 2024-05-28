Vantage Australia Launches “The Future of the Space Economy” Episode of The Vantage View

SYDNEY, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets (“Vantage”), a leading multi-asset broker in Australia, proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated fourth episode of The Vantage View, a premier video series offering sophisticated financial insights and analysis. Produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios, this latest instalment, “The Future of the Space Economy,” invites viewers to explore the evolution and investment opportunities of the space economy.

Leading the discussion is Simon Gwozdz, CEO & Founder of Equatorial Space Systems, a prominent figure in the space industry. Simon provides insights into the economic landscape of space technology, highlighting the potential for significant returns despite longer maturity periods and the democratisation of space. He envisions a future of accessible space tourism and in-space resource prospecting, expanding exploration boundaries and offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the sector’s potential.

Additionally, the episode unveils compelling projections for the space economy, with the Satellite Data Services Market expected to reach £25.3 billion by 2030 and the Space Mining Market forecasted to hit £12.1 billion by 2037. These figures indicate immense growth potential and lucrative opportunities for investors and stakeholders.

“We’re over the moon to present this insightful episode of The Vantage View, which delves into the future of the space economy,” says Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia. “As the space sector continues to soar to new heights, understanding its dynamics and the emerging investment opportunities is essential for navigating this cosmic frontier.”

To gain exciting insights into the developments and prospects of the space economy, visit The Vantage View .

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

