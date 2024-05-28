AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Sportworld Announces Major Content Partnerships with DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV

PRNewswire May 28, 2024
  • DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV now live on Sportworld
  • Sportworld is the first platform to globally distribute the new DFB Play TV channel
  • Sportworld highlights rights holders in dedicated Branded Zones with additional content and features

MUNICH, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sportworld, the disruptive sports streaming platform, proudly announces the integration of the new German Football Association’s FAST channel “DFB Play TV” in 65 countries globally, the “FIA World Rally Championship” with all live races via “Rally.tv” in 74 countries, and “Red Bull TV” in Germany and Austria, further underlining its position as the fan-centric destination for sports fans and rights holders worldwide.

–  – Picture is available at AP (https://apmultimedianewsroom.com/multimedia-newsroom/partners/news-aktuell) and Presseportal

Sportworld leads the Way in Sports Aggregation

Sportworld revolutionizes the sports streaming experience by aggregating global sports content. Beyond simple channel integration, Sportworld offers fans immersive experiences in individual branded zones, featuring additional content, features, and data. Fans can additionally enjoy exclusive content from competitions, clubs, and even athletes, making Sportworld much more than just a streaming service.

All Sports in one Place

Sportworld provides access to both free and pay channels, over 10,000 highlight clips, programming information from more than 2,850 channels globally, and statistics for over 200,000 sporting events per year. The Sportworld app is available on Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and mobile devices running iOS and Android, reaching active users in 205 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit https://sportworld.tv or contact press@b1smarttv.com.

DFB Play TV: German Football at Your Fingertips

Find out more here: https://www.dfbplay.tv/vod/vod.1737-fast-channel-dfb-play-tv

World Rally Championship: Experience the Thrill of the Races with Rally.TV

Find out more here: https://www.wrc.com/

Red Bull TV: Dive into a World Beyond the Ordinary

Find out more here: https://www.redbull.com/de-de/discover

Contact Details:

Stephan Zurawski

Vice President Marketing & New Business

Mail: Stephan.Zurawski@b1smarttv.com

SOURCE B1 SmartTV

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.