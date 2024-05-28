AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • joint venture

Lifespin GmbH and Acıbadem Forge a Groundbreaking Metabolomics Partnership to Advance Personalized Medicine

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

ISTANBUL and REGENSBURG, Germany, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — lifespin GmbH, a pioneer in health status detection software, has teamed up with Acıbadem University (ACU) and Acıbadem Healthcare Group (AHG) to launch a comprehensive precision medicine initiative, a significant stride towards revolutionizing personalized healthcare. This collaboration is set to develop and expand the global market for innovative healthcare solutions that utilize a combination of advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and AI technologies.

Under the agreement, lifespin GmbH and ACU will combine their expertise to establish a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, NMR-based metabolomics precision medicine platform. This joint venture will focus on deploying lifespin’s cutting-edge products across ACU’s extensive network through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, offering these technologies at competitive rates.

Transformative Healthcare Across Continents

The partnership’s mission extends beyond improving patient care across Eurasia; it ambitiously targets expansion into Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, with Istanbul positioned as the central hub. Moreover, this strategic alignment promises to bridge continents with top-tier healthcare solutions, enhancing access to advanced healthcare diagnostics.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Acıbadem University to push the boundaries of AI-based precision medicine tools in the healthcare provider sector,” said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of lifespin GmbH. “Our combined efforts will not only advance medical technology but also make these tools for personalized medicine more accessible.”

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Şahin, representative of Acıbadem University, commented: “This partnership stands as a testament to our commitment to healthcare innovation. We aim to transform the landscape of medicine, making personalized healthcare a reality for millions.”

In addition to commercial endeavors, lifespin and Acıbadem University are eager to explore opportunities for joint development of new healthcare solutions as well as the digitalization of ACU’s extensive biobank.

The agreement also encompasses the creation of a Regional Data Analysis and Data Production Center Laboratory, which will support the development and distribution of lifespin’s products globally.  

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Ali Tinazli, lifespin GmbH
Ali.Tinazli@lifespin.health
+49-160-2573458

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Şahin, Acıbadem University
ahmet.sahin@acibadem.edu.tr

For more information, visit:

Lifespin GmbH, www.lifespin.health
Acıbadem, https://www.acibadem.com.tr/en/ 

SOURCE Lifespin GmbH

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

