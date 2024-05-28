AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A WORLDWIDE SPECTACLE OF FUTURE FASHION TALENTS IS COMING: GLOBAL FASHION COLLECTIVE IS PREPARING FOR THE UPCOMING SS25 SEASON FOR ALL TO GET INVOLVED AND EXPERIENCE FIRST-HAND

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

“Creating the pathway for future talents.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Established in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform dedicated to cultivating the future of global fashion talent and providing a stage for these emerging stars to reach a global stage.

NYFW FW24 runway

Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is an internationally diversified team of professionals that supports designers by co-creating a pathway to success with them in the world of fashion. Operating bi-annually under the prestigious umbrellas of New York Fashion Week, Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, and operating shows during London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, we have introduced over 230 international designers to a global audience, aiding in the establishment of their internationally recognized brands.

Our Mission Statement
Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is committed to reshaping the future of fashion by fostering an inclusive and diverse environment. We commit to nurturing talents from around the globe, extending beyond fashion shows to create impactful experiences.

Our Vision Statement
Global Fashion Collective aspires to be a leader in the global fashion industry, innovatively showcasing and supporting promising designers. Involved in major fashion weeks across New York, Tokyo, London, Milan, and Paris, we aim to make fashion more accessible and representative. By championing creativity and inclusivity, we serve as their “Pathway Creation Partner”, guiding future talents on their ascent within the fashion world.

As we excitedly continue in our preparations for the season, here are some designers to highlight for Spring Summer 2025 within Global Fashion Collective’s upcoming SS25 showcases at Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo, New York Fashion Week, and during London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks: 

All of the cutting-edge designers included above have worked with VFW or GFC in the past. One of the key focuses from the list of returning designers is brand David Layer, hailing from Japan. The brand will be showcasing in Paris, revealing its specialty in men’s suiting. Additionally, the Canadian-born brand Old Fashioned Standards – which has been part of previous Vancouver Fashion Weeks – will now take part in Tokyo fashion week after winning the prestigious 2024 Nancy Mak award for its creative inspiration. Lastly, Mahaud, a styling studio from France, is coming to New York this season to reveal its latest bold looks representing the emerging generation of fashion. We are excited to welcome these exceptional talents from around the world as they impact today’s fashion scene and shape future style trends.

Follow us to know where to watch the shows and keep updated with the lineup being announced closer to the event dates in September via:
www.globalfashioncollective.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/globalfashioncollective/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@globalfashioncollective

Global_Fashion_Collective_Logo

Contact for general information, including designer and sponsor inquiries:
info@globalfashioncollective.com 

SOURCE Global Fashion Collective

