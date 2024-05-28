AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Yaber and JBL Extend Partnerships to Elevate Audio Experiences

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

HONG KONG, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, and JBL, a global pioneer in premium portable audio technology, today reaffirm their continued partnership with the announcement of a new entertainment projector line set to come to market later this year. The two tech leaders first collaborated on the Yaber K2s audiovisual system in 2023 to commercial acclaim with the at-home premium theatre experience winning over home movie lovers and tech enthusiasts across the US and worldwide. 

Yaber K2s, its first projector with Sound by JBL

“Through our partnership with JBL, we bring the best of both worlds together through our joint expertise in audio, visual and experience technologies. Our partnership will greatly benefit users across different countries and demographics as we innovate and bring novel solutions in the joint pursuit of perfecting entertainment systems,” says Marshall Mao, General Manager of Yaber.

“As a global brand recognized for ultimate audio quality and innovations, we believe that music, sound and immersive experiences should be an open stage and enjoyed by everyone without restrictions. By working with industrial pioneers like Yaber, we are excited to continue pushing boundaries, reaching more consumers and amplifying users’ listening experiences to the next level,” says Honta Tu, Senior Director of JBL Greater China & Korea.

The strengths both sides bring to the tech table

As one of the top-ranked entertainment projectors on Amazon (2 million units sold in 2022), Yaber is a rapidly growing and dynamic brand that appeals to audiophiles, travelers, gamers and tech enthusiasts with their cinema-quality projectors that “look better, sound perfect.” Pioneers of entertainment projectors, Yaber looks towards innovation and gaps in the market to bring new audiovisual experiences and solutions to the market. In recognition of its strengths, global retailers such as Best Buy and Teknosa have partnered with Yaber to expand their offline footprint. 

Synonymous with powerful audio and immersive experiences, JBL is recognized for its uncompromising passion for sound, commitment to quality and innovation. Using premium material and advanced technologies, JBL pushes boundaries in developing new features and solutions to enhance listening experiences. With its rich history and commitment to those who “Dare to Listen”, JBL’s partnership with Yaber will be able to reach Gen Y, Z and beyond.

A proven collaboration united by shared passion

The announcement of the upcoming product line is a testament to the success of Yaber and JBL’s previous joint venture which began in 2023 with the Yaber K2s. The K2s has been one of the most popular products to date. The collaboration brought about two key features: 360° sound with dual JBL stereo speakers and 1080p resolution and 800 ANSI brightness making it, in its class, one of the brightest and clearest audiovisual systems to watch and listen to at the time.

With the continued collaboration, Yaber and JBL will further strengthen their cooperation and bring to market more options and solutions for global users to enjoy premium entertainment on the go and in the comfort of their own homes.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we’re not just a brand; we’re an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users’ demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

For updates, visit www.yaber.com 

SOURCE Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.