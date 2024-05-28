Yaber and JBL Extend Partnerships to Elevate Audio Experiences

HONG KONG, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, and JBL, a global pioneer in premium portable audio technology, today reaffirm their continued partnership with the announcement of a new entertainment projector line set to come to market later this year. The two tech leaders first collaborated on the Yaber K2s audiovisual system in 2023 to commercial acclaim with the at-home premium theatre experience winning over home movie lovers and tech enthusiasts across the US and worldwide.

“Through our partnership with JBL, we bring the best of both worlds together through our joint expertise in audio, visual and experience technologies. Our partnership will greatly benefit users across different countries and demographics as we innovate and bring novel solutions in the joint pursuit of perfecting entertainment systems,” says Marshall Mao, General Manager of Yaber.

“As a global brand recognized for ultimate audio quality and innovations, we believe that music, sound and immersive experiences should be an open stage and enjoyed by everyone without restrictions. By working with industrial pioneers like Yaber, we are excited to continue pushing boundaries, reaching more consumers and amplifying users’ listening experiences to the next level,” says Honta Tu, Senior Director of JBL Greater China & Korea.

The strengths both sides bring to the tech table

As one of the top-ranked entertainment projectors on Amazon (2 million units sold in 2022), Yaber is a rapidly growing and dynamic brand that appeals to audiophiles, travelers, gamers and tech enthusiasts with their cinema-quality projectors that “look better, sound perfect.” Pioneers of entertainment projectors, Yaber looks towards innovation and gaps in the market to bring new audiovisual experiences and solutions to the market. In recognition of its strengths, global retailers such as Best Buy and Teknosa have partnered with Yaber to expand their offline footprint.

Synonymous with powerful audio and immersive experiences, JBL is recognized for its uncompromising passion for sound, commitment to quality and innovation. Using premium material and advanced technologies, JBL pushes boundaries in developing new features and solutions to enhance listening experiences. With its rich history and commitment to those who “Dare to Listen”, JBL’s partnership with Yaber will be able to reach Gen Y, Z and beyond.

A proven collaboration united by shared passion

The announcement of the upcoming product line is a testament to the success of Yaber and JBL’s previous joint venture which began in 2023 with the Yaber K2s. The K2s has been one of the most popular products to date. The collaboration brought about two key features: 360° sound with dual JBL stereo speakers and 1080p resolution and 800 ANSI brightness making it, in its class, one of the brightest and clearest audiovisual systems to watch and listen to at the time.

With the continued collaboration, Yaber and JBL will further strengthen their cooperation and bring to market more options and solutions for global users to enjoy premium entertainment on the go and in the comfort of their own homes.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we’re not just a brand; we’re an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users’ demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

For updates, visit www.yaber.com

