Endless Surf Unveils Next-Generation Wave Technology, Firing Off First Waves in Munich Surf Park

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

MUNICH, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — When you think about Munich, surfing is probably not what comes to mind. However, the city known for its Oktoberfest celebrations is completely surf-crazed, thanks to a natural river wave and now, a first-of-its-kind artificial surf lagoon that is pumping out ocean-like waves on command.

Endless Surf , the wave technology featured at O2 SURFTOWN MUC, recently debuted its first waves to the world, showcasing immense power and customizability. From high-performance to beginner waves, the technology is capable of crafting waves to suit all surf levels, offering training potential for athletes while also making the dream of surfing attainable for those living far away from surf-producing coastlines.

“This is a game-changer for the future of surfing” says Leon Glatzer, professional surfer, Olympian, and Red Bull athlete who was among the lucky few to experience first waves in his hometown. “It was incredible to experience the power that Endless Surf holds while working alongside their engineers to customize waves. They’ve already created insane wave settings and have barely scratched the surface in terms of possibilities with this wave generating technology.”

First Waves: Just the Beginning

Endless Surf President, Paul Chutter reiterates how transformative these waves are in saying “Witnessing the flexibility of our technology in action is a special moment. Not only for the dedicated teams behind this project, but for numerous destinations worldwide set to showcase our technology. The vision we’ve had from the start is proving itself and we’re only just getting started.”

This project is the first of over a dozen in development worldwide for the Vancouver-based company that is a brand under WhiteWater, the world’s largest supplier of aquatic attractions. With first waves now in operation, Endless Surf is setting out to transform the future of the growing surf park industry, stating that its goal is to ‘help create world-class surf destinations that are both viable and sustainable businesses.’

With finishing touches being put on Germany’s first surf park, the grand opening of O2 SURFTOWN MUC is slated for this summer when public surf sessions will be available. Outside of Munich, Endless Surf continues to progress on projects taking shape across the Middle East, North and South America, and Asia. 

For more information, visit: EndlessSurf.com

VIDEO: First waves surfed here

SOURCE Endless Surf

