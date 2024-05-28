Community Living & Respite Services celebrates its latest disability housing project with solar systems donated by GoodWe and Collaborators

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe has contributed to Community Living and Respite Services’ (CLRS) latest housing project for people with disabilities by donating solar inverters, helping long-term energy cost reduction for the new homes.

Not-for-profit organisation Community Living & Respite Services (CLRS), recently completed and launched its fifth “Opening Doors Project,” providing specialized and safe housing for people with disabilities. Thanks to donations and fundraising efforts, these two new homes now features solar systems to help eliminate long-term energy costs.

CLRS is accredited to provide disability services in Echuca, Moama, and surrounding districts, and is registered with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Over the past ten years, they have successfully launched the “Opening Doors Project,” building housing for 22 people. These homes provide high-quality, safe, secure and nurturing environments, with a team of professional staff offering tailored support to build independence and community connection.

Electrical wholesalers AWM Echuca, long-term supporters of CLRS, coordinated key donations to provide solar systems on each building. The donations included inverters from GoodWe, solar panels from Jinko, all balance-of-system components and racking from AWM, and professional solar installation services provided by Ryan Moorhouse of RGM Electrical. In addition, AWM worked with RGM Electrical to donate the value from the government STCs (Small-scale Technology Certificates) from both solar installations, back to CLRS.

Leah Taffe, CEO of CLRS commented: “There is a population of people with disabilities here in Northern Victoria that need access to a safe and secure home environment, along with essential care to progress personal goals and develop skills, increasing independence at home and in the community. Through the generous support of individuals and local businesses, we aim to continue our Opening Doors project, providing those in need with a home that suits their needs and promotes growth and independence for the best quality of life possible.”

Dean Williamson, GoodWe Australia Country Manager added: “GoodWe are passionate about giving back to the community as often as possible and in as many diverse ways as we can. We are thankful to AWM Echuca for the opportunity to support the amazing work of CLRS by making this donation, along with other fantastic support from Jinko Solar and RGM Electrical. We hope to continue to support them through future Opening Doors projects.”

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, including over 1,000 R&D engineers. Having achieved seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland All Quality Matters awards, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board. GoodWe was ranked 2nd in the top Australian inverter suppliers by Sunwiz.

