Envision Energy Unveils Green Hydrogen Solutions at World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition in Rotterdam

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has taken center stage at the prestigious World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition 2024 in Rotterdam. The company introduced its groundbreaking green hydrogen solutions, engaging with global stakeholders in discussions about the intelligent energy future.

The event provided Envision Energy with an invaluable platform to foster stronger collaboration with partners in Europe and across the globe. Utilizing its world-leading green hydrogen technology and innovative practices, Envision Energy is dedicated to achieving shared decarbonization targets. As the hydrogen industry’s largest and most esteemed annual event, the summit was instrumental in enhancing customer relations, expanding the company’s reach, and bolstering its brand impact worldwide.

“In the face of global climate challenges, hydrogen stands out as a beacon of hope. At Envision, we are not just developing technology; we are at the forefront of creating the green hydrogen-ammonia project through the innovative net-zero industrial park model and building the foundation for a sustainable future. Our presence at the World Hydrogen Summit underscores our commitment to a net zero world and the vast potential of green hydrogen.” said Mr. Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy.

Furthering its commitment to sustainability, Envision Energy has built up the world’s first and largest Green Hydrogen-Ammonia Project. Leveraging technology breakthroughs in the renewable power system, the project achieves efficient coupling of wind-solar storage with hydrogen-ammonia-alcohol production to optimize cost and promote environmental sustainability. seeks to revolutionize the green molecule value chain through its pioneer net-zero industrial park model, innovative technologies, along with its advanced renewable power system to address key challenges in the green hydrogen arena, particularly those related to efficiency, energy intermittency and limited infrastructure.

The project was nominated as one of the three Transformative Hydrogen Projects at ADIPEC 2023 and received the Energy Transition Changemakers Award at COP28 for its outstanding contribution to decarbonization. Envision Energy’s participation the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition highlighted the company’s role in expanding and maintaining a robust customer base throughout Europe and globally, to pioneer new innovations in green hydrogen and net zero industrial parks which can be modelled across the world to foster a greener and more sustainable future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/envision-energy-unveils-green-hydrogen-solutions-at-world-hydrogen-summit–exhibition-in-rotterdam-302156491.html

SOURCE Envision Energy

