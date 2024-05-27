AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Train and Win: Bybit’s Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game Kicks Off

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the excitement of a major football event on the horizon, Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game event. This special training session is designed to warm up football fans and crypto enthusiasts, offering a chance to win from a 50,000 USDT prize pool.

The Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game runs from May 27, 2024, at 12 AM (midnight) UTC to Jun. 14, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC. Participants can earn fantastic football rewards by completing simple tasks and participating in the lucky draw.

How to Participate:

To join the Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game and compete for a share of the 50,000 USDT prize pool, follow these simple steps:

  1. Click the Register Now button on the event page to sign up for the event.
  2. Finish Identity Verification Level 1 to be eligible for rewards.
  3. Engage in simple deposit and trading tasks. For every task you complete, you will receive one Lucky Draw ticket.

Steps to Win a Share of the 50,000 USDT Prize Pool:

It’s an exciting way to combine your love for football with your interest in cryptocurrency trading. Participants will automatically receive one lucky draw ticket after completing each task. Each lucky draw ticket guarantees a reward. By completing more tasks, participants can earn additional lucky draw tickets, thereby securing more rewards.

Before the main event starts, don’t miss this chance to train and win big! Rewards are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Register now, complete the tasks, and trade your way to victory.

For more information, visit: https://www.bybit.com/promo/campaign/Crypto_Cup_2024_PreGame

Train and Win: Bybit’s Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game Kicks Off

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/train-and-win-bybits-crypto-cup-2024-pre-game-kicks-off-302156506.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.