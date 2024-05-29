Vantage Australia wins a trio of awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024, including Best Value Broker

SYDNEY, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets (or Vantage), a leading multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce its latest achievements, securing three prestigious awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024: “Most Trusted Broker Global 2024”, “Most Transparent Broker Global 2024”, and “Best Value Broker Global 2024”.

International Business Magazine, a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 honoured businesses that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation in various industries. They deliver the latest news from the financial world and promote innovative solutions in the industry.

Vantage’s commitment to fostering trust with clients earned them the “Most Trusted Broker Global 2024” title, while their dedication to clear communication was recognised with the “Most Transparent Broker Global 2024” award. They capped off their success by being named “Best Value Broker Global 2024” solidifying their reputation for offering competitive spreads, outstanding services and complimentary educational materials to their clients.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this recognition for making trading more accessible,” said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia. “Our team works tirelessly to improve our services and help our traders navigate the markets with confidence. These awards from International Business Magazine affirm we’re on the right track and motivate us to keep pushing forward.”

The recent awards mark another milestone in Vantage’s journey of excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. Earlier this year, Vantage was recognised as the “Top Overall Broker for Australia” by Daytrading.com.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) (“Vantage”), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When acquiring our derivative products, you have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information provided here, whether from a third Party or not, isn’t to be considered as a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument, or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Any reference to figures/statistics or numbers refers to the group of companies of Vantage.

You should consider whether you’re a part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Financial Services Guide (FSG) and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

