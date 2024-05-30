AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

MAYBELLINE NEW YORK ANNOUNCES PEGGY GOU AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

PRNewswire May 30, 2024

Maybelline New York welcomes Electronic Music Superstar Peggy Gou into a partnership that celebrates self-expression and champions creativity. 

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Maybelline New York, the world’s leading cosmetics brand, is thrilled to announce electronic music phenomenon Peggy Gou as its newest global ambassador, joining the Maybelline family.

Maybelline New York's Newest Brand Ambassador, Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou, a DJ, and producer who has been a trailblazing force in music for years, achieved mainstream recognition with the release of her hit song “(It Goes Like) Nanana” in 2023. A true leader in both music and fashion, Gou now sets her sights on the beauty world.

“Maybelline New York is thrilled to welcome Peggy Gou as our newest ambassador,” said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. “Peggy is the hottest DJ in the world and her songs are everyone’s summer soundtrack. Her infectious energy and her ability to connect with such a diverse audience is a true testament to her authenticity and artistry. We look forward to the power of this partnership with Peggy, to celebrate creativity and self-expression.”

Gou’s energetic performances and trendsetting style have garnered her a massive global following. Her fans not only connect with her music but also admire her authentic and creative approach to beauty.

“I am honored and excited to join the Maybelline New York family. Maybelline has always been a brand that celebrates individuality and creativity – values that resonate deeply with me,” expressed Peggy Gou. “Maybelline products are not only high-performing but also resilient enough to withstand the demands of my often-hectic global touring schedule. I look forward to embarking on this journey.”

As a Maybelline ambassador, Gou will front upcoming product and brand campaigns, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality and express themselves through makeup. The collaboration will kick off with Peggy lending her spin to Maybelline’s cult favorite SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick range, known for its revolutionary 16-hour lasting formula.

About Maybelline New York 
Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether

About Peggy Gou
A cultural icon globally, Peggy Gou has transcended the worlds of fashion and music to establish herself as the ultimate tastemaker and trendsetter. Having released a successful run of Singles and EP’s and founding her independent record label, Gudu Records in 2019, Peggy Gou will dominate in 2024 with the release of her debut album, “I Hear You” coming in June via XL Recordings. With over 4 million followers on social media and 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Peggy Gou has gained significant recognition. In 2023, she achieved a major milestone with her hit single, “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” topping the charts and accumulating billions of streams worldwide, making her one of the most in-demand artists and DJs in the world. Peggy Gou’s influence extends beyond music. With an expansive appreciation for both music and fashion, a London College of Fashion graduate, former stylist, and Harper’s Bazaar contributing editor, she is no stranger to the fashion world. Peggy Gou has headlined the most prestigious clubs and major festivals worldwide including Ultra Festival, Coachella, and up next: Glastonbury.

Maybelline New York's Newest Global Brand Ambassador, Peggy Gou

 

SOURCE Maybelline New York

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.