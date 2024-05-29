AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Enjoy Exceptional Football Viewing with the Hisense U7N Mini LED ULED TV, the Official Television of the UEFA EURO 2024™

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

QINGDAO, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, as a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, ranks No. 2 globally for TV shipments and has become the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™. The corporation, continuously innovating in the high-end market and products, has demonstrated exceptional performance with its large-sized televisions, with their 100″ TV ranking No. 1 globally from 2023 to Q1 2024. This year, Hisense gets you ‘match-fit’ for the ultimate in viewing experiences with the official television of the UEFA EURO 2024 and Hisense ‘BEYOND GLORY’ UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign hero Mini LED ULED television, the U7N.

As the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense takes your football viewing to new levels with a TV designed specifically for gamers and sports fans. For a truly stunning sports experience, the Mini LED delivers the elegance of true darkness and stellar brightness with an expansive spectrum that intensifies every hue.

Quantum Dot Colour creates an even more realistic picture, with over a billion colours adding richness and depth. Fully Array Local Dimming and Peak Brightness ensure you’re always getting the best image, from the darkest darks to the brightest whites.

Give your gaming and sporting action the edge. Secure incredible wins with 144Hz Game Mode PRO. The Auto Low Latency Mode and 144Hz variable refresh rate keeps up with the even the most intense action. No more input lag or frame tearing getting in your way.

For a different kind of action, the U7N brings you tech straight from the cinema. IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and Filmmaker Mode work together to deliver incredible 4K pictures. Enjoy viewing your favourite films and shows as they’re meant to be.

The U7N Mini LED ULED TV is ready to witness every big moment of UEFA EURO 2024™ action with you. Rely on Hisense to deliver the perfect game-viewing experiences through its innovative TV products.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense’s business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Hisense is ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TV’s in both 2023 and Q1 2024. Hisense has grown rapidly, and now operates in more than 160 countries.

SOURCE Hisense

