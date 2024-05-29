AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Fujitsu leverages data and AI to enable Panasonic EW’s resilient supply chain management

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

KAWASAKI, Japan, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fujitsu today announced that it has developed a new system based on Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, an operation platform for Fujitsu Uvance that leverages data and AI to achieve resilient supply chain management for Electric Works Company, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic EW), and has started a full-scale operation of the new system at Panasonic EW in April 2024.

The new system will integrate large amounts of data residing in more than 3000 sites, including domestic and overseas suppliers and factories across the entire organization to support decision making for business continuity. Panasonic EW, which handles electrical construction materials, manages tens of thousands of products, parts, and other information for each department, division, and location separately, using different formats of data. The introduction of the new system manages the data integration of 20 existing systems, including production, sales, inventory, and parts procurement, as well as the identification and visualization of parts with more than 200,000 parts in stock. This has resulted in increased optimization of the PSI plan and parts procurement plans at company-wide level. In addition, it also leverages the use of AI to implement accurate demand forecasting models based on data.

Panasonic EW enables dynamic and resilient supply chain management by using data to quickly respond to disasters or changes in the business environment by using AI to predict the uncertain outcomes in order to make corrective decisions.

Towards 2030, when the labor shortage is expected to become apparent due to the rapid decline in the working-age population in Japan, Fujitsu will support Panasonic EW in building a sustainable and resilient supply chain system and promote operational reforms to achieve high productivity that will allow them to complete similar tasks with 50% of their current man-hours. Under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of a sustainable world by providing a comprehensive view of the entire supply chain through Digital Shifts initiatives that utilize data and technology to help companies strengthen their resilience and respond to environmental and societal issues.

For full release click here

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.