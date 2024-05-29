Fujitsu leverages data and AI to enable Panasonic EW’s resilient supply chain management

KAWASAKI, Japan, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fujitsu today announced that it has developed a new system based on Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, an operation platform for Fujitsu Uvance that leverages data and AI to achieve resilient supply chain management for Electric Works Company, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic EW), and has started a full-scale operation of the new system at Panasonic EW in April 2024.

The new system will integrate large amounts of data residing in more than 3000 sites, including domestic and overseas suppliers and factories across the entire organization to support decision making for business continuity. Panasonic EW, which handles electrical construction materials, manages tens of thousands of products, parts, and other information for each department, division, and location separately, using different formats of data. The introduction of the new system manages the data integration of 20 existing systems, including production, sales, inventory, and parts procurement, as well as the identification and visualization of parts with more than 200,000 parts in stock. This has resulted in increased optimization of the PSI plan and parts procurement plans at company-wide level. In addition, it also leverages the use of AI to implement accurate demand forecasting models based on data.

Panasonic EW enables dynamic and resilient supply chain management by using data to quickly respond to disasters or changes in the business environment by using AI to predict the uncertain outcomes in order to make corrective decisions.

Towards 2030, when the labor shortage is expected to become apparent due to the rapid decline in the working-age population in Japan, Fujitsu will support Panasonic EW in building a sustainable and resilient supply chain system and promote operational reforms to achieve high productivity that will allow them to complete similar tasks with 50% of their current man-hours. Under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of a sustainable world by providing a comprehensive view of the entire supply chain through Digital Shifts initiatives that utilize data and technology to help companies strengthen their resilience and respond to environmental and societal issues.

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited