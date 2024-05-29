Zoomlion Launches 3D Digital Twin Platform Built for Ready-Mix Concrete Industry

CHANGSHA, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”, 01157.HK) announced that its digital twin platform has been up and running at a concrete batching plant in Hubei province, China. The real-time 3D virtual model empowers players in the ready-mix concrete industry to achieve intelligent operation by bridging digital silos, arming them with the digital tool essential for boosting business efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

Zoomlion’s digital twin platform is an all-in-one solution that encompasses features allowing users to achieve virtual inspections, equipment monitoring, and fault early detection with higher speed, better accuracy, and reliability. The AI-powered platform, which now operates at Hubei Innovation Jiahua Concrete Plant, brings the real-time operational status of facilities online, allowing for simultaneous digital factory mapping and data integration, providing information that enables managers to have full coverage of each asset with more transparency and details.

With the platform, users can virtually manage and access the data of six segments of the factory: production and operations, equipment maintenance, on-site material inventory, raw material tracking, intelligent security, and logistics scheduling. By breaking down data barriers, operators, and dispatch managers can fully understand the plant’s production and operation information, offering comprehensive data support for smarter decision-making and improving overall operational efficiency with a holistic one-stop management model.

Key Highlights of Zoomlion’s digital twin platform include:

Production and Operation Cockpit: Displays production volume, accuracy, inventory, revenue, and product failures.

Displays production volume, accuracy, inventory, revenue, and product failures. Equipment Maintenance Cockpit: Offers real-time alarms and fault diagnosis for key equipment.

Offers real-time alarms and fault diagnosis for key equipment. Raw Material Warehouse Cockpit: Connects to the ERP system for visual tracking of raw material usage, inventory, and logistics optimization.

Connects to the ERP system for visual tracking of raw material usage, inventory, and logistics optimization. Raw Material Monitoring Cockpit: Analyzes raw material quality and adjusts mix recipes to ensure consistency.

“Zoomlion’s digital twin is a game-changer for the entire industry. With this digital technology, we are integrating massive amounts of data into a single control room, allowing better decision-making to take our operational efficiency to the next level” said a representative of Hubei Innovation Jiahua Concrete Plant.

As an industry leader standing at the forefront of digital transformation, Zoomlion has built an industrial Internet platform and digitized its R&D capability, establishing intelligent supply chains, manufacturing, and operations. Harnessing its advanced digital management expertise, the company aims to pioneer technological innovation, dedicated to developing more digitized and green solutions to drive the entire industry toward intelligent operation.

SOURCE Zoomlion