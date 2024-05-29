AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China-manufactured foldable OLED shipments to surpass Samsung Display for 1H24, forecasts Omdia

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — China’s flexible OLED makers have been rapidly advancing their technology and increasing their shipments posing a significant threat to Samsung Display’s dominance. In the first half of 2024, China foldable OLED shipments are projected to reach 6.4 million units, surpassing Samsung Display’s 5.7 million units in South Korea. According to Omdia’s Smartphone Display Intelligence Service, China-made foldable OLEDs are expected to account for 53% of the total foldable OLED shipment share during this period.

Foldable OLED display shipment share 2021 1H24

Samsung Display and Samsung Galaxy Fold have been recognized as pioneers in the foldable smartphone market, leading in both technology readiness and consumers’ preference. However, Chinese brands such as Huawei, Honor, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Transsion, ZTE and Lenovo MOTO are quickly catching up by launching new, refreshed and advanced foldable products. This development is of great benefit to Chinese flexible OLED makers in boosting their position further in the market.

China foldable OLED makers have made significant strides in progressing foldable OLED display technologies such as LTPO (Low Temperature Polysilicon Oxide), Touch on Thin Film Encapsulation, COE (Color Filter on Encapsulation) , variable refresh rate 120Hz, peak brightness, ultra-thin foldable glass, and reducing the folding crease. These innovations have led to  successful designs in new foldable models from Chinese smartphone brands and OEMs like Huawei, Honor, Lenovo MOTO, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Transsion and ZTE, while Samsung Galaxy Fold is mainly incorporating the latest foldable technologies from Samsung Display. As Chinese brands and OEMs increase their foldable smartphone devices shipments, shipments from Chinese OLED makers’ is also on the rise.

“Samsung Display has long held the mantle of the market leader in foldable display technology driving development and maintaining high production yield rates. However, since 2023, Chinese OLED makers have been progressively increasing their shipment shares. Notably Chinese flexible Gen6 Fab such as BOE’s B11, ChinaStar’s T4, Visionox’s V2 and V3 are ramping up production of foldable displays, benefiting from improved yield rates and a growing customer base,” commented David Hsieh, Senior Research Director in Omdia’s Displays practice.

“The foldable smartphone display market witnessed remarkable growth reaching 10.7 million units in 2021, 16.6 million units in 2022, and 21.8 million units in 2023 with our projections indicating the market will reach 30 million units in 2024. The strategies of China’s OLED makers alongside the expansion efforts of Chinese smartphone brands are expected to be key drivers of this growth trajectory,” added Hsieh.

