Best Law Firms™ – Australia Launches Inaugural Edition, Setting the Standard for Legal Excellence

AUGUSTA, Ga., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Best Law Firms™, the gold standard in legal industry recognition, today announces the launch of its inaugural edition for Australia. Ranked by Best Lawyers® using a time-honoured research process, this comprehensive resource identifies and recognises the top law firms throughout the country, providing valuable insights for businesses and individuals seeking exceptional legal representation.

Best Law Firms leverages a trusted and transparent methodology to identify the elite of Australian legal practices. Through a multi-faceted approach, the assessment ensures a fair and objective selection process.

“Introducing Best Law Firms to the Australian legal market is a defining moment for Best Lawyers,” said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. “This resource empowers clients to make informed decisions when seeking top-tier legal representation. By recognising exceptional firms across Australia, we aim to connect clients with the best legal minds in their specific area of need.”

The 2025 edition of Best Law Firms – Australia identified 477 standout firms representing the top 2% of the market across 83 practice areas from the regional metros of Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Darwin and Tasmania. This deep dive resulted in more than 4,114 regional rankings, ensuring Australians have a detailed guide to exceptional legal services nationwide. Additionally, the program recognised 85 firms with a national presence across 26 practice areas, showcasing legal powerhouses equipped to serve clients across Australia’s diverse legal industry.

Firms qualify for the Best Law Firms recognition by having at least one lawyer in the current edition of Best Lawyers in a relevant practice area and geographic location. Our in-depth research process then evaluates each firm based on client and peer feedback, data supplied by the firm, lawyer evaluations and industry leader interviews.

Best Law Firms presents ranked firms across three national and regional tiers. This tiered structure acknowledges Australian legal practices’ diverse scope and geographic reach. Additionally, the ranking proudly recognises the “Law Firm of the Year” in each national practice area, with 20 firms receiving this distinction bestowed upon the top 0.07% of firms in Australia with the highest level of positive feedback.

The complete rankings of Best Law Firms in Australia are available to the public at www.bestlawfirms.com. Clients can search by practice area, location, and tier, ensuring a seamless process for finding the ideal legal partner.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honour. For more information, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

