AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Artrade’s new RWA feature ‘Fragments’: Launching with a Picasso

PRNewswire May 30, 2024

Investing in world-class art like buying tokens on Solana

PARIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Artrade is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new feature “Fragments”: a Real World Asset (RWA) physical masterpiece linked to a token on Solana. 

 

Artrade's new RWA feature "Fragments": Launching with a Picasso

 

After the presale, it will be accessible in one click like any other tokens on a DEX.

Making real world art investment easier than ever before.

The artworks 

We are only considering important artists for our new “Fragments” feature. Rapidly increasing and reliable valuations convinced us this is the right choice. We’ve been sourcing and analyzing serious offers on Monet, Picasso, Warhol and Banksy among others.

This typically expensive and elite investment opportunity is now accessible to you through trading fractions of it with Artrade.

Our first inaugural piece for this feature:

A drawing by Pablo Picasso.

Artrade is proud to showcase this intimate piece of art by the most famous signature in the world, valued at $200,000.

The artwork will be revealed at the NFC conference in Lisbon, and the presale opened at this occasion.

After months of sourcing and researching the art market, we’re proud to come to the public with a piece by such an iconic artist.

Our vision

Our ultimate vision is not to resell our artworks on the traditional market for a profit, but rather to create real-time quotations of our artwork’s tokens. Enhancing token value for holders over time.

Though if the artwork is resold, holders will have the option for a buyback (convert to USDC) of their tokens.

According to Artrade’s founder Paul Weibel: “On-chain real world assets will finally democratize the investment in historical masterpieces of art.”

What you get as a Fragment investor:

  • $ATR token airdrop
  • Whitelist priority on the next token offering
  • Be a part of the exclusive Fragment Collector community
  • Access to exclusive networking events and IRL showcases of the artwork

Why invest in an Art Real World Asset token?

Liquidity: contrary to a NFT or a physical artwork, a token is completely liquid and can be traded anytime.

Value: the value of your token is really associated to the value of the artwork on the market. It’s a token with a real utility and value in the world.

Investment: the valuation of masterpieces has been reliable, strong and consistent for hundreds of years. The market knows that.

With Artrade’s RWA Token, this value will be displayed in real-time and opened to a dynamic Web3 native secondary market.

About Artrade 

Artrade is a French JEI (young innovative R&D company) created and funded in 2021 through an ICO (initial coin offering). Since then, the $ATR token has reached an ATH of $140m valuation with a pool of thousands of holders.

The main and already running marketplace is built around Art real world assets by contemporary artists. Counting around 4,000 monthly users, Artrade is gaining more and more credibility and traction in the space.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to invest in world-class art with Artrade’s innovative “Fragments” feature.

Artrade, trade art. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424684/Artrade.jpg

Media contact:
support@artrade.app

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artrades-new-rwa-feature-fragments-launching-with-a-picasso-302158223.html

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.