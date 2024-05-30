AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Global Energy Prize 2024 shortlist announced

PRNewswire May 31, 2024

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes 15 scientists from twelve countries and territories: Belarus, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the Republic of Cyprus, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The wide geography of shortlisted applications underlines the international status of the Prize, which is a recognized benchmark for research and development in the field of energy. Due to the wide variety and depth of topics presented, the International Committee will have the opportunity to select the best of the best,” said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel laureate, Chairman of the International Committee of the Global Energy Prize.

The laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2024 will be chosen during a closed meeting of the International Award Committee to be held in July.

The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes:

Conventional Energy

1. Zi-Qiang Zhu, UK
Head of the Electrical Machines and Drives Research Group, University of Sheffield

2. Fei Duan, Singapore
Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University

3. Leonard Vasiliev, Belarus
Head of the Porous Media Laboratory, A.V. Lykov Heat&Mass Transfer Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

4. Abdulaziz Al-Qasim, Saudi Arabia
Head of Upstream Hydrogen Technology and Sustainability, Saudi Aramco

5. Alexander Mikhalevich, Belarus
Director, Institute of Energy Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

Non-Conventional Energy

1. Héctor D. Abruña, USA
Emile Chamot Professor of Chemistry, Cornell University

2. Issa Batarseh, USA
Pegasus Professor, Director of the Florida Power Electronics Center, University of Central Florida

3. Soteris Kalogirou, Republic of Cyprus
Professor, Cyprus University of Technology

4. Jinyue Jerry Yan, Hong Kong (China)
Chair Professor of Energy and Buildings, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

5. Hongxing Yang, Hong Kong (China)
Professor, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

New Ways of Energy Application

1. Amit Goyal, USA
Founding Director, RENEW Institute, State University of New York at Buffalo

2. Mohammad Nazeeruddin, Switzerland
Professor Emeritus, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne

3. Minggao Ouyang, China
Professor, Tsinghua University

4. Garri Popov, Russia
Professor, Director, Research Institute of Applied Mechanics and Electrodynamics, Moscow Aviation Institute

5. Kouki Matsuse, Japan
Emeritus Professor, Meiji University

SOURCE Global Energy Prize 2024

