Clarivate Celebrates 500 Institutions Adopting Rialto Marketplace Solution

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announces that 500 institutions around the world have selected the Rialto™ books marketplace solution with Florida Atlantic University as the 500th customer. This milestone, achieved in just a few years, underscores Rialto’s rapid adoption and success in transforming the way libraries acquire and manage their academic book collections so they can best serve their communities.

Audrey Marcus, Senior Vice President, Books Business Unit, Clarivate said: “Rialto has rapidly grown to a sophisticated solution that benefits academic libraries of all sizes by creating greater efficiencies and transforming collection development. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the user community to deliver forward thinking innovations that support librarians.”

Dr. Linda Marie Golian-Lui, Dean of University Libraries at Florida Atlantic University, said: “We are excited to adopt Rialto and look forward to the benefits this software will provide our library staff and our library users. The integration of Rialto with our online integrated library system, Alma, provides beneficial real-time budget tracking for our library staff, and the platform offers several features that will improve collaboration across our team. This product also provides significant efficiencies in ordering and receiving critical library resources for our library users.”

Rialto uses a marketplace approach that makes selecting and acquiring library resources fast, accurate and transparent. The platform’s features include:

Comprehensive marketplace: Libraries can search, select and order from more than 20 leading publisher and aggregator platforms within a single, easy-to-use marketplace. Rialto eliminates the need to purchase separately from individual platforms to simplify invoicing and enable libraries to build rich, diverse collections.

Libraries can search, select and order from more than 20 leading publisher and aggregator platforms within a single, easy-to-use marketplace. Rialto eliminates the need to purchase separately from individual platforms to simplify invoicing and enable libraries to build rich, diverse collections. Utilizing the power of AI: Since the very beginning, Rialto has harnessed Artificial Intelligence to deliver the most relevant insights and recommendations to selectors. Recommendation feeds can be customized to meet the unique needs of each library and support data-driven decision-making based on past purchases and patron engagement.

Since the very beginning, Rialto has harnessed Artificial Intelligence to deliver the most relevant insights and recommendations to selectors. Recommendation feeds can be customized to meet the unique needs of each library and support data-driven decision-making based on past purchases and patron engagement. Seamless workflow: Rialto greatly reduces manual workloads through its unification with Alma™, the library services platform used by more than 2,500 institutions worldwide, creating unmatched selection and acquisition workflow efficiencies for librarians.

Florida Atlantic University has joined libraries such as The University of South Australia, University of Central Florida and University of Edinburgh in the Rialto user community. Since its launch, Rialto has continued to evolve, incorporating feedback from its diverse customer base and expanding its capabilities to address emerging challenges in the library landscape.

