P&C Solution to Participate in AWE USA 2024 with XR Glasses Powered by Snapdragon

PRNewswire May 31, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — P&C Solution will participate in AWE USA 2024 (Augmented World Expo) to showcase its new and improved ‘METALENSE 2’ to the North American market.

Since its inception in 2010, AWE has become the world’s largest virtual convergence technology expo, where companies in the AR, VR, and MR industries gather to share top-of-the-line development expertise and contemporary trends. P&C Solution has taken part in AWE USA every year since 2021, and this year marks its fourth consecutive participation.

P&C Solution’s METALENSE 2 incorporates high-resolution QHD (2560*1440) and high-luminance level Micro OLED, providing a bright and clear display, in effect solving the distortion of digital content displays and possible dizziness. “METALENSE 2 is the next line-up product which incorporates feedback from users in the field, helping to optimize functionality that is critical to front line workers,” a representative from P&C Solution said.

The METALENSE 2 is powered by a Snapdragon® XR platform, strengthening the new device’s tracking and spatial recognition capabilities, which, in turn, narrows the gap between the physical world and digital spaces.

Furthermore, METALENSE 2 has been nominated for the Auggie Awards ‘Best Headworn Device’ at AWE USA this year. P&C Solution made an internal remark that just the fact it is participating in the expo was an opportunity to publicize the excellence of METALENSE 2 and also a successful step towards penetrating the US market.

AWE USA 2024 will take place in Los Angeles, CA, for three days from June 18th to June 20th.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE P&C Solution

