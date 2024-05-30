AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Drives Significant Trading Surge with EUR Zero Fees Campaign

PRNewswire May 30, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, today announced a staggering increase in EUR trading volume following the launch of its EUR Zero Fees Fiesta campaign in early April. This move underscores Bybit’s commitment to the European market, offering a competitive and cost-effective platform for European crypto traders.

“By eliminating EUR trading fees, we’re making it easier and more affordable for European users to participate in the cryptocurrency market,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit. “We view Europe as one of the key growth markets and are dedicated to offering a streamlined experience for European traders.

Soaring Popularity: Bybit Now #2 in Netherlands Market

The EUR Zero Fees Fiesta campaign has yielded impressive results. Since its launch, Bybit has observed a 13% average daily increase in trading volume for EUR pairs (compared to April data). This surge in volume strengthens Bybit’s position as a major player in the European crypto market. Bybit is currently ranked number two in the Netherlands, highlighting its expanding presence in the region.

Beyond Fees: Fostering a Convenient Crypto Experience for Europeans

Bybit’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and accessible crypto ecosystem for European users extends beyond just fees. The EUR Zero Fees Fiesta campaign eliminates hidden costs, simplifying user participation in the market without surprise charges. This, combined with the seamless one-click purchase option through Google Pay across 35 currencies, empowers European users to buy and trade crypto with unmatched ease. Bybit is committed to making crypto not just accessible, but truly convenient for all European traders.

This dedication to user experience is what positions Bybit as the ideal platform for European crypto enthusiasts.  We’re constantly innovating to streamline processes and remove friction points, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey into the world of digital assets.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 30 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-drives-significant-trading-surge-with-eur-zero-fees-campaign-302158743.html

SOURCE Bybit

