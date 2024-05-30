AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

“Disrupt” introduces Disrupt Health Impact Fund with leading business groups in Thailand to invest in HealthTech startups globally

PRNewswire May 30, 2024

BANGKOK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Disrupt Technology Venture (“Disrupt”) announced the introduction of Disrupt Health Impact Fund with the first group of co-investment partners from leading Thai business companies – Digital Health Ventures (“DHV”), the innovation and venture arm of Samitivej Hospital Group, Thana Asset Company Limited (“THANA”), Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited (“SPI”) and Sripatum University (“SPU”). Disrupt Health Impact Fund is dedicated in providing Thailand’s healthcare sector with access to world-class deep technology (DeepTech) and improving healthcare services for the Thai people. Managed by an experienced team that oversees over 6 funds which have invested in 134 companies across 16 countries, the fund plans to invest in DeepTech companies in the healthcare field, both domestically and internationally. This initiative aims to enhance the healthcare ecosystem, giving Thai people access to world-class health technologies.

Mr. Krating Poonpol, Chairman of Disrupt Health Impact Fund revealed “The healthcare market, valued at over US$9 trillion or more than 330 trillion Thai baht, represents a trillion-dollar industry and a mega trend that will gain even greater importance in the future.”

Ms. Jantanarak Tuekaew, Partner of Disrupt Health Impact Fund added that, “Thailand has been ranked among the top ten in terms of health security and medical tourism. This presents an opportune moment for both Thai and foreign entrepreneurs. Disrupt Health Impact Fund is committed to investing in five key areas: Self Care, Preventive Care, Silver Age, Holistic Wellness, and Smart Hospital. The fund also aims to be the gateway to Southeast Asia for DeepTech companies in the healthcare sector by leveraging healthcare expertise from both public and private sectors.”

Mr. Pithon Vithayasricharoen, Managing Director of Digital Health Ventures (“DHV”), the innovation and venture arm of Samitivej Hospital Group, said “Our experience in healthcare services has highlighted opportunities in early care and risk care. We believe that technology is the key to keeping people healthy and reducing dependence on medical professionals. Disrupt Health Impact Fund’s mission aligns with DHV to benefit society by merging our partners’ expertise to positively impact the country.”

Disrupt Health Impact Fund is managed by an experienced team led by Mr. Krating Poonpol, Ms. Jantanarak Tuekaew and Ms. Naranpat Thitipattakul. Collectively, they have overseen 6 Accelerator and VC funds, including 500 TukTuks, ORZON Ventures, Stormbreaker Ventures, and KXVC.

For more information about Disrupt Health Impact Fund: https://www.disruptignite.com/impactfund

Photos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aygw0WU2sR5vpdmrXTMj96hiW8ZCBFYX

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/disrupt-introduces-disrupt-health-impact-fund-with-leading-business-groups-in-thailand-to-invest-in-healthtech-startups-globally-302159493.html

SOURCE Disrupt Technology Venture

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.