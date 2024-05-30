AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc. Announces NMPA Approved Lidoderm® in China on May 8, 2024

PRNewswire May 30, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Teikoku Pharma USA (TPU) announced today that the NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) has approved Lidoderm® (“lidocaine 5% patch as lidocaine cataplasms”) for the treatment of Post Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN) in China. TPU entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Link Healthcare Group (LHG) in 2018 to develop and distribute Lidoderm® in China.

Lidoderm® offers a topical and non-systemic approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain symptoms associated with PHN. Following a once daily 12 hours on/12 hours off application schedule, up to three patches can be used at one time.

In the US, Lidoderm® is marketed by TPU Pharma (subsidiary of TPU) and its authorized generic lidocaine patch 5% is marketed by Endo USA, Inc. It is also marketed as Versatis® in Europe and Latin America by Grünenthal GmbH. Our lidocaine patch 5% has been marketed by our partners worldwide and over 3.7 billion patches have been delivered to patients since its launch. “Although this has been a long journey, we are happy to see Lidoderm® receive approval in China, an important market for our product that will also impact the lives of those suffering with Post Herpetic Neuralgia” said Paul Mori, CEO

About Teikoku Pharma USA

In collaboration with worldwide partners, TPU distributes its products to key markets globally. TPU excels not only in topical external preparations such as hydrogels, tapes and ointments, but also in systemic transdermal patches, solidifying its position as industry experts.

https://teikokuusa.com/products/lidoderm/

Lidoderm® is a hydrogel patch that contains 5% lidocaine. It offers a topical approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain symptoms associated with PHN.

For the product and important safety information, please consult the prescribing information;
Prescribing Information (tpupharma.com)

If you have any questions, please contact Francisco Bejar:
FBejart@teikokuusa.com

SOURCE Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.