A New Chapter for Impact Investment: GlassWall Syndicate Now Powered by Brinc

HONG KONG, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GlassWall Syndicate (GWS), the world’s largest alternative protein investor network, announces that it is now hosted by Brinc, a global venture capital and accelerator firm headquartered in Hong Kong. GWS will leverage Brinc’s extensive resources and network to propel into its next growth phase with a focus on increasing critical funding avenues for companies addressing some of the largest global challenges. This new phase for GWS aligns with Brinc’s forward-thinking focus to deliver enhanced offerings and opportunities within impact investment, driving innovation’s transformative power across industries and communities globally.

With an expansive team across key regions including MENA, India, Singapore, China, and Japan, Brinc brings a decade of expertise in working closely with investors, startups, and industry mentors. By utilizing their strengths, Brinc and GWS will provide valuable resources to investors that strive to align their investment strategy with combating the climate crisis.

Since its founding, Brinc has invested in 241 companies across 48 countries and established itself as a crucial supporter of innovators, creating and running accelerator programs across a range of verticals including climate technology, food tech, medtech, and web3. Brinc’s successful partnerships span large corporations, government bodies, and academic institutions, emphasizing its ability to scale and adapt to different ecosystems and needs. GWS continues to expand its network and increase focus on other verticals that tackle a host of obstacles as part of its commitment to a climate-friendly bioeconomy, and Brinc’s data-driven and holistic approach is a natural fit to accelerate funding for game-changing companies.

Brinc will support GWS in a strategic expansion beyond alternative proteins to include essential sub-verticals such as Climate Adaptation, Advanced Materials, Circular Economy, Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), Clean Energy, Mobility, and Agriculture. Leveraging Brinc’s extensive networks across Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East will enhance connections with startups, angel investors, and institutional investors outside North America. The strategic move aims to uncover and facilitate new investment opportunities, driving increased capital towards impactful climate technology sectors.

Moving forward, vetted GlassWall Members will now be able to participate in climate-friendly syndicated deals with attractive member terms through AngelList , while the EGC initiative within GlassWall Syndicate, which welcomes later-stage investors to the network, continues to expand as prominent firms explore robust opportunities with established potential co-investors to fund urgently needed climate-friendly solutions at Series B and beyond. GWS Members will continue to tap into the Member Benefits they have long enjoyed but the resources, deals, network, and exclusive access opportunities will expand greatly.

Macy Marriott, Executive Director of GlassWall Syndicate, commented, “Our team is more aware than ever of the importance and urgency around the challenges our world faces. We must continue building a platform that serves the unique needs of founders, investors, nonprofits, and other collaborators who drive transformational change. Just as the problems we’re collectively tackling are ever-evolving, so are the needs of the people at the forefront. GWS has been and will continue to be a vital resource that increases capital availability and deployment through our streamlined, efficient, and community-focused network to drive us toward a more sustainable future. We are proud to have found our new home within the Brinc team, where we can soar to new heights and creatively champion the industry.”

Manav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Brinc, stated, “We are pleased to welcome GlassWall Syndicate, an organization that reflects our deep commitment to nurturing impact investing. With our proven engagement in sectors like food, agriculture, and climate technology, we have empowered founders to turn ideas into scalable solutions that tackle worldwide challenges. By getting on board with GWS, we hope to amplify these efforts, ensuring critical projects receive the necessary funding and support and reinforcing our ongoing commitment to generate substantial, positive change across various industries.”

GlassWall Syndicate welcomes individually accredited investors seeking to make investments as low as $1,000 all the way to growth-stage firms looking to invest upwards of US$100M in Series D deals. If you are an investor, prospective nonprofit partner, startup in the space, or wish to sponsor an event or initiative, you are encouraged to get in touch with GWS .

About GlassWall Syndicate

GlassWall Syndicate (GWS) is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit network in the global impact investing ecosystem that engages and empowers investors in the sustainability space by connecting them with game-changing companies, providing resources, and bringing together key players. This global collective is led by Macy Marriott and has led to millions in additional capital deployed into innovative companies in the landscape. The GWS team works daily with entrepreneurs and investors to build relationships that drive forward sustainable, scalable, disruptive companies.

Founded in 2017 and initially spearheaded by Stray Dog Capital, GWS is a nonprofit community of high-net-worth individual investors, leading VC and PE firms, and global partners that provide fit-for-purpose solutions to some of the challenges investors in the industry face by providing deal flow access, early-access industry data, exclusive reports, trend analysis, and insights along with exclusive educational opportunities, meaningful networking, global events, and connections with experts across the value chain. GWS is hyper-focused on partnerships that accelerate initiatives that are critically important to the success of the alternative protein industry and relevant adjacencies.

In June of last year, with the leading alternative protein think tank, The Good Food Institute as a Knowledge Partner, GWS launched the Emerging Growth Consortium (EGC) which serves as the first-ever body of later-stage investors in the space and has welcomed leading firms and organizations such as L Catterton, C2 Capital Partners, CSC Leasing, Davis Wright Tremaine, Material Innovation Initiative, BERA Partners, Plant Based Foods Association, Plant Futures, and numerous others leading the effort toward a more sustainable future. www.GlassWallSyndicate.org

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 10 multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate technology, agrifood technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, The Sandbox), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB, Hatcher+) have all run programs with Brinc. Recently Brinc announced plans to raise a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities. https://www.brinc.io/

