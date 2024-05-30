AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  merger, acquisition and takeover

HTX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Figment Capital to Enhance Global Innovation Support

PRNewswire May 31, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has officially announced a strategic investment in Figment Capital, an early-stage venture fund focused on blockchain infrastructure. This investment underscores HTX Ventures’ commitment to fostering innovation and supporting scalable Web3 technology development globally.

Launched in 2021, Figment Capital is dedicated to investing in high-conviction, early-stage blockchain infrastructure projects. By leveraging its strong technical understanding and deep connection with Figment Inc., a leader in enterprise-grade staking infrastructure, Figment Capital offers unparalleled technical insights and support to its portfolio companies.

Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Figment Capital as a strategic partner. This investment aligns with our mission to support promising companies and drive the next generation of technological innovations. By leveraging Figment’s technical expertise and robust network, we can identify and support superior projects while also helping them expand into the Asian market. HTX Ventures continues to solidify its position as a global investment leader.”

James Parillo, Managing Partner at Figment Capital, also shared, “The HTX Ventures team has been incredibly helpful in our growth as an emerging investment fund. Their knowledge of the Asian market and experience operating a globally recognized exchange has been invaluable as we continue to grow. We’re thankful for the trust and support the HTX Ventures team has placed in us and continue to look forward to collaborating for years to come.”

Figment Capital’s portfolio boasts notable projects such as EigenLayer, Celestia, Initia, Wormhole, Movement, zkSync, and more. The trust and reputation that Figment Capital has earned among Web3 founders are further strengthened by its close collaboration with portfolio companies, providing strategic guidance and technical support.

HTX Ventures is excited about the potential of this partnership. By combining Figment Capital’s technical prowess and industry connections with HTX Ventures’ extensive market reach, particularly in Asia, we are well-positioned to support the next wave of innovative blockchain projects. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance global innovation support in the blockchain space.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With a decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 200 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active Fund of Funds (FOF) investors, HTX Ventures collaboratively forges the blockchain ecosystem alongside premier global blockchain funds, including Figment Capital, Dragonfly, Bankless Ventures, Animoca, Shima, and IVC. Visit us here.

About Figment Capital

Figment Capital is an early stage venture fund, focused primarily on investing in blockchain infrastructure. Launched in 2021, Figment Capital invests in high-conviction, early-stage blockchain infrastructure projects, leveraging strong technical insights and support. Notable portfolio companies include EigenLayer, Celestia, Initia, Wormhole, Movement, and Starkware.

 

