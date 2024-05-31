AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GameChange Solar Sees Growing Interest in its Fixed-Tilt Solar Mounting Solutions

PRNewswire May 31, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar mounting and tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, has seen a significant surge in interest in its fixed-tilt racking systems over the past year. Several key factors drive the growing interest in fixed-tilt solar mounting solutions.

GameChange Solar’s MaxSpan fixed-tilt system

Fixed tilt systems have advantages and disadvantages compared to trackers. Trackers lead to higher energy generation per module, and more even energy generation over the course of the day, reducing the need for energy storage.

Fixed-tilt solar mounting systems are lower priced than trackers and are highly adaptable to undulating terrain, making them a good option for certain projects. As solar module prices continue to drop, system owners recognize the benefits of maximizing the number of modules on-site, which can lead to favorable project economics as well in some cases.

The GameChange Solar MaxSpan fixed tilt system has the fewest foundations in the industry, often half of competitors. The system also comes with a preassembled A frame, which leads to faster installation.

“We quoted over four times the amount of MW in fixed-tilt systems in 2023 from 2022, and the trend is continuing in 2024,” said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. “With the expertise garnered from over 4GW of fixed-tilt systems installed since 2012, we are well positioned to support our customers’ needs not only with trackers but with fixed-tilt racking solutions.”

For more information about fixed-tilt solar racking systems, visit www.gamechangesolar.com/maxspan.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, please visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

Contact: 
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar - Logo

 

SOURCE GameChange Solar

