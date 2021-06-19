Record numbers expected at CPHI & PMEC China 2024 as Asian markets boom

Domestic and international markets in Asia surging as CPHI & PMEC China welcomes 60,000 attendees and 3500 exhibitors

SHANGHAI and AMSTERDAM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CPHI & PMEC China (June 19-21st) returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Center amid soaring demand across the pharmaceutical supply chain in Asia. China, already the primary source of pharmaceutical ingredients and starting materials globally, has also seen domestic demand improve rapidly post-pandemic. Consequentially, exhibitors are reporting robust growth across most Asian countries, with expected attendance significantly up year-on-year.

This latest positive boon for the region follows rapid rises in domestic pharma share prices, record drug approvals [60 in 2023] and unprecedented numbers of out-licencing deals in China – all reported in the last few months[1][2][3].

Jenny Leung, Regional Manager, Informa Markets, commenting on the event’s continued success: “Last year, we had a record-breaking attendance, and we anticipate an even more international platform this year with numbers up once again. China remains unrivalled as ‘the’ source of ingredients and starting materials, while its domestic market is also booming. Regional drug makers are expanding exports and increasingly serving China’s consistently growing domestic healthcare demand.”

CPHI & PMEC China is at the heart of the world’s second-largest pharma economy and its largest manufacturing centre. In total, 3500 exhibitors will partner with 60,000 attendees from 150 countries across a massive 220,000+SQM of exhibition space.

Exhibitors will span 12 different zones with the entire supply chain in attendance from ingredients, machinery, clean rooms and finished dosages to contract services, packaging, laboratories and biologics. The event will also host China Pharma Week, which features seven networking streams and a comprehensive agenda to offer extra opportunities for meaningful connections and new learnings.

A notable highlight is the CPHI & PMEC China Awards, spanning seven categories, and celebrating regional innovation with a distinguished ceremony and networking dinner on June 19th. The Awards are open to exhibiting pharmaceutical companies with categories covering API development, partnering, global expansion, sustainability influencers, excipients, natural ingredients, and packaging innovation.

The event will play host to some 100+ conference sessions to help attendees understand this increasingly complex supply network. Beyond the comprehensive Chinese language programme, CPHI & PMEC China 2024 will also feature a series of insightful English-language seminars and conferences.

Attendees can look forward to the China-World Innovation and Development Forum 2024 and the 9th China Biopharmaceuticals Outlook Summit. Further sessions will explore guidance on working in China and overcoming cultural barriers, International Regulatory Agencies Updates and Q&A Session, out-licensing in emerging markets, and the future of Traditional Chinese Medicine and other natural health products. Finally, there will be a deep dive into renewable power and decarbonization efforts in China, collectively providing a rich exchange of ideas and innovations to cater to the event’s increasingly global audience.

In fact, hundreds of international exhibitors will be present as China continues to cement its reputation as the global hub for pharmaceutical supply chain sourcing.

Leung emphasised the continued strength of the Chinese Pharmaceutical industry, adding: “Demand for regional partners is incredibly competitive, and the event will welcome significant numbers of new exhibitors in 2024. Supply chains across Asia are diversifying, and we encourage all companies working in China and regionally to attend now. It’s an invaluable opportunity to gain a head start on tomorrow’s key developments, expand local networks, and prepare for the substantial growth anticipated in the next 18 months.”

