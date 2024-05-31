AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clarivate Expands Real-World Data Offering with Addition of Social Determinant of Health (SDoH) Attributes from HealthWise Data

PRNewswire May 31, 2024

Strategic collaboration enhances insight into patient demographics and behaviors, enabling analytical precision in addressing population health outcomes

LONDON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with HealthWise Data, a leading healthcare data and analytics firm bridging the gap between clinical outcomes and Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) domains. The collaboration integrates SDoH attributes into the Clarivate Real-World Data repository, offering comprehensive patient insights and enabling life science, healthcare and research professionals to enhance patient outcomes and healthcare equity. 

-

Crucial determinants such as income, education, ethnicity and smoking activity, coupled with unique predictive models around health conscientiousness and lifestyle habits, are known to significantly influence health outcomes and are captured within HealthWise Data’s SDoH attributes. Through the partnership with HealthWise Data, these non-medical factors are integrated within the Clarivate Real-World Data Product, providing nuanced insights into patient populations, facilitating targeted interventions and ultimately contributing to enhanced health equity.

Bob Morrison, VP RWD Data Strategy and Operations, Clarivate, said: “As a part of our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in real world data, our partnership with HealthWise Data represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide clients with connected data and transformative insights. By integrating SDoH attributes into the Clarivate Real-World Data product, we offer payers and providers a comprehensive and unified source of truth, empowering more informed decision-making. This collaboration underscores our joint dedication to driving effective public health interventions and addressing disparities, ultimately fostering improved patient outcomes and advancing healthcare equity.”

Anne Smith, CEO, HealthWise Data, said: “We are delighted to engage in a strategic partnership with Clarivate. Layering HealthWise Data’s unique SDoH and consumer health and wellness behavioral scores on top of clinical data from Clarivate will provide clients with a more robust view of the patient as a person and improve patient outcomes.”

SDoH-enhanced RWD plays a vital role in facilitating public health interventions by identifying populations at heightened risk or that are underserved for specific health concerns, enabling precise and effective early prevention measures. Through a deeper understanding of the influence of social and environmental factors on health outcomes and healthcare accessibility, health systems and providers can engage in collaborative efforts with communities and public health organizations to comprehensively address these factors, reducing health disparities and promoting health equity.

For more information about Clarivate Real-World Data solutions, visit here.

About the Clarivate Integrated RWD Platform

Clarivate’s integrated real-world data platform is a comprehensive solution that empowers end users to analyze defined patient cohorts across the entire patient journey. From point of disease populations to treatment outcomes, the solution is enabled through Clarivate’s team of leading experts in the Life Sciences industry, as well as its proprietary data curation. This platform is a premier one-stop real-world data solution in the market for servicing all client needs.

About HealthWise Data

HealthWise Data provides a complete view of the Patient-as-a-Person through unique data insights and analytic capabilities. HealthWise Data’s universe of 249 million US adults is rich with both social determinants of health (SDOH), and, unique predictions on consumer health behaviors & lifestyles, including likely health adherence, wellness habits, health equity indicators, ability to pay for medical expenses and more, allowing for a holistic view of the individual. Healthcare organizations, analytics firms, marketing agencies and researchers are leveraging HealthWise Data today to drive better targeting for marketing efforts, enhance analytics and reporting, and improve patient outcomes overall. HealthWise Data was founded by Anne F. Smith in 2017. Learn more on HealthWise Data’s website or follow on LinkedIn.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Catherine Daniel
Director External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate
newsroom@clarivate.com

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

