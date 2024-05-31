Bitrue Debuts Launchpool: Farm New Assets Securely

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading digital asset exchange Bitrue is set to launch its first Launchpool on May 31, 2024, in a significant move following the successful launch of Bitrue Ventures earlier this week. By participating in Bitrue Launchpool, up-and-coming projects can gain instant access to Bitrue’s large international user base of over 9 million users, boost their market presence, and enhance the potential value of their token. At the same time, users can earn new token rewards by simply staking their existing BTR, USDT, or other tokens.

Stringent Selection Process to Ensure Project Quality

Bitrue will conduct a rigorous vetting process for projects that intend to participate in Bitrue’s Launchpool to ensure that only high-quality and high-potential projects are selected,” said Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Bitrue’s Chief Strategy Officer & Spokesperson. “In the volatile world of digital asset markets, Bitrue’s Launchpool aims to be a low-risk offering that offers users both stability and potential returns.”

Robert mentioned that the Launchpool has been designed with UX in mind, prioritizing security with the return of staked assets and rewards at the end of the staking period. Users will be able to manage their participation with the flexibility to un-stake at any time, with hourly reward calculations and distributions minimizing risks of impermanent loss. Bitrue Launchpool is a cost-effective staking option with no ‘gas’ or processing fees. Additionally, users can start earning rewards by staking existing asset holdings.

Bitrue Ventures Empowers Early-Stage Projects

Earlier this week, Bitrue announced the launch of Bitrue Ventures, with a focus on AI and real-world asset (RWA) projects. Bitrue Ventures plans to invest capital starting from $50,000 to $200,000 per project. Through the newly launched investment arm, Bitrue will be able to support promising projects early on and empower them through the Launchpool, which Bitrue’s user base can provide an immediately established and engaged community for these projects. This plays an integral role in Bitrue’s project support program.

N.B. Bitrue has yet to reveal the specific cryptocurrencies available for staking. Users can stay tuned to Bitrue’s official X account for further details, including the first list of featured projects. Additionally, projects interested in participating in Launchpool can contact Bitrue at bd@bitrue.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitrue-debuts-launchpool-farm-new-assets-securely-302160422.html

SOURCE Bitrue