Singapore Launches Project Moonshot – a Generative Artificial Intelligence Testing Toolkit to address LLM safety and security challenges

PRNewswire May 31, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information, Mrs Josephine Teo launched AI Verify- Project Moonshot, an easy-to-use testing toolkit designed to address security and safety challenges often associated with the use of large language models (LLMs), the cornerstone of many AI-driven solutions. It is one of the world’s first open-sourced tools to bring red-teaming, benchmarking, and baseline testing together in easy-to-use platform – testament to Singapore’s commitment to harnessing the power of the global open-source community in addressing AI risks.

An open beta, Project Moonshot aims to provide intuitive results of the quality and safety of a model or application in an easily understood manner, even for a non-technical user. It was developed through working with partners such DataRobot, IBM, Singtel, and Temasek to ensure that the tool is useful and aligned with industry needs.

Project Moonshot is also part of an important move towards global testing standards. Two of the leading AI testing organisations – AI Verify Foundation (AIVF) and MLCommons – have signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to collaborate on building a common safety benchmark suite. 

AI Verify Foundation celebrates first anniversary
The AIVF, which aims to harness the power of collective expertise in enabling responsible use of AI, celebrated its first anniversary at ATxSG. The foundation has doubled its membership to over 120, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Dell joining as new premier members. It has also expanded the remit from AI testing tooling to the development of trust enhancing AI safety products such as the Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI, the mapping of AI Verify with ISO 42001, as well as integrating AI Verify with MAS’ Veritas toolkit.

Championing Women in Tech in Southeast Asia
Minister Teo also unveiled findings from an IMDA and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) joint report titled Closing Tech’s Gender Gap in Southeast Asia. The report surveyed over 4,000 individuals from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. According to the report, while there have been greater strides to support women in the sector across the region, more can be done to improve women representation in technical roles and leadership.

Minister Teo reiterated Singapore’s commitment to nurture and support women in tech with initiatives such as the SG Women in Tech (SGWIT) movement, the Singapore 100 Women in Tech list, which identifies and recognises mentors and role models to help women in their leadership journey; and TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA), which enables professionals to acquire the relevant in-demand skills, including helping women return more easily to technical roles after a career break. Such initiatives have made a significant impact as Singapore continues to lead the way in the representation of women in tech in Southeast Asia.

CONTACT: atxsg.imda@omnicomprgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapore-launches-project-moonshot–a-generative-artificial-intelligence-testing-toolkit-to-address-llm-safety-and-security-challenges-302160451.html

SOURCE Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore

