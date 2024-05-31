Sungrow Breaks Ground on Templers Project, SA’s Second Largest Energy Storage Installation

SYDNEY, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, and its partners have ‘broken ground’ on the Templers Battery project, South Australia’s second largest energy storage installation and the second largest stand-alone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Australia.

Project partners participated in the breaking ground ceremony on site at Templers, 60km north of Adelaide. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Sungrow, ZEN Energy, and China Energy Engineering Group Shanxi Electric Power Construction (SEPC).

The Templers project is a benchmark 138MW/330MWh venture that received grid connection approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in early 2023. It also broke the record with approval in 13 months from the first round of application submission. This milestone project is anticipated to achieve commercial operations in 2025.

Central to the project’s success is Sungrow’s cutting-edge liquid-cooled battery technology, designed to enhance grid reliability by mitigating intermittency issues and stabilising power supply. The PowerTitan energy storage system, specifically tailored to meet the unique demands of the Australian market and regulatory landscape, will be deployed. This advanced technology not only improves grid stability but also supports carbon dioxide reduction, aligning with South Australia’s vision for a cleaner, sustainable energy future.

Representing Sungrow at the ceremony were Director Thomas Hou, Technical Director Henry Liu, Project Director Jimmy Molea Merlo, and Senior Project Manager Felix Fang. Their presence underscored Sungrow’s commitment to advancing energy storage solutions in Australia.

From ZEN Energy, Technical Manager Dan Manderson, GM Assets & Development Adrian Rizza, and VP William Lu attended, highlighting their enthusiasm for the project and their role in driving South Australia’s clean energy transition.

China Energy Engineering Group Shanxi Electric Power Construction (SEPC) was represented by GM Liu Shao-Jun, Office Supervisor Yang Zhao-Dong, Deputy GM Lei Zuo-Yi, and Project Manager Hou Yi-Zhan. Their participation emphasised the importance of international collaboration in achieving significant energy milestones.

Additionally, CPP’s team, including Dimitri, Steven, and other members, were present to support the commencement of this landmark project.

Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow APAC said, “We are thrilled to commence the Templers project, a testament to our commitment to advancing energy storage solutions in Australia. Our collaboration with ZEN Energy and SEPC underscores the potential of innovative technology in driving sustainable energy goals.”

“The Templers battery is a key milestone in ZEN’s significant growth and marks our first 100 per cent owned major asset, in the state where we started.” Comments from Anthony Garnau, CEO of ZEN Energy.

“ZEN’s partnership with Sungrow and Shanxi Electric to deliver the Templers Battery will deliver far-reaching benefits through stabilising the supply of renewable, affordable energy into South Australia.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is a global leader in PV inverter and Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions, boasting over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow has established itself as a pioneer in solar inverter research and development, featuring the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry. Sungrow’s extensive product portfolio includes PV inverter solutions, ESS for various applications, floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions, and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record, Sungrow’s products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information, visit: aus.sungrowpower.com

About ZEN Energy

A 1.5°C world for everyone. ZEN is Australia’s only electricity retailer to have a science-based emissions reduction plan in line with limiting global heating by 1.5°C this decade. We form long-term and sustainable partnerships, delivering our plan in a way that is sensitive to the needs of Australia’s First Peoples of nature, and of local communities. Our key customers include the South Australian Government, CSIRO’s sites in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, Bunnings in Victoria, and South Australia and ISPT in Queensland. ZEN provides renewable energy to the Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (SSROC), which comprises 25 local councils in New South Wales representing nearly 40 per cent of the state’s population. Our total customer volume is over 1TWh, supplied from our growing portfolio of renewable assets located across Australia.

ZEN is working on two key projects: The Templers Battery Project; Solar River Battery and Solar Project. ZEN is progressing other renewable energy and battery storage projects located across the National Energy Market (NEM).

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.