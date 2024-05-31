AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

GIGABYTE AI New Era: Humanity X Art X Technology Exhibition

PRNewswire May 31, 2024

Embrace the Future with Computing Power! GIGABYTE AI PCs Lead You to Explore New Frontiers

TAIPEI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE is excited to present the “AI New Era” exhibition, showcasing how AI is transforming our world. This event explores AI-generated art, AI applications, and other immersive experiences that demonstrate the practical uses of AI PCs in everyday life.

Utilizing the robust and stable computing power of GIGABYTE AI PCs, a unique battle system is created by integrating the concept of arcade fighting games (PRNewsfoto/GIGABYTE)

Exhibition Themes

The “GIGABYTE AI New Era” exhibition features three thematic areas, each illustrating the diverse nature of AI:

  1. AI Art: This area showcases dynamic images and interactive art created by international artists. Notable contributors include the Dimension + new media art team led by Escher Tsai (Taiwan) and Keith Lam (Hong Kong), Ygor Marotta from the VJ Suave studio in São Paulo, Brazil, and emerging Taiwanese artist Tim Wei. Attendees will embark on a sensory journey as these artists share their inner worlds and the collaborative process of integrating GIGABYTE AI PCs into  their work.
  2. VS AI Street Battle: In collaboration with Hello World, this section challenges traditional art forms using the latest text-to-image AI applications. Utilizing GIGABYTE AI PCs’ powerful and stable computing capabilities, this area combines large-scale arcade fighting games with generative AI, creating a unique and creative battle system. 
  3. AI Applications Featuring RTX -AI PCs: This area explores how AI enhances everyday life across various fields, including gaming, digital art, content creation, image processing, and productivity. Guided by GIGABYTE AI PCs, consumers can experience limitless AI applications, seamlessly integrating AI into their daily routines. Emmy-nominated filmmaker Hugh Hou (US) will curate the AI Use Case zone, showcasing the latest AI technology and providing a professional workflow for creating immersive videos. Additionally, GIGABYTE will collaborate with NVIDIA to showcase a series of advanced AI applications featuring GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Invitation to All

GIGABYTE warmly welcomes technology enthusiasts and art connoisseurs to join this grand event and experience the revolution in technology and art brought by artificial intelligence. For more information about the event, please visit the official website: GIGABYTE AI 2024.

Join us in exploring the future of AI and its impact on our daily lives, and witness how GIGABYTE is leading the charge in integrating AI into the world of art and technology.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.