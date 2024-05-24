AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KED INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX: KED) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PRNewswire June 1, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX: KED) (“Keypath”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On May 24, 2024, Keypath disclosed that it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger whereby the company would be privatized at a price of $0.87 Australian Dollars (“AUD”) in cash per investment security. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Keypath’s securities will no longer be publicly traded, and the company’s public investors will be cashed out of their investment position and will no longer be able to share in future price appreciation of the company’s securities.

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Keypath’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $0.87 AUD per share.

Keypath investors who believe the $0.87 AUD buyout price is too low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/keypath-education-international/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

