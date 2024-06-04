Transforming mobility with Toshiba in the challenging environment of mines by advancing electrification solutions that contribute to carbon neutrality.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the demand for minerals surges globally, concerns about decarbonization in the mining sector intensify. Toshiba addresses this challenge by introducing its proprietary SCiB™ rechargeable battery technology to mining equipment. It aims to promote optimal electrification and decarbonization while ensuring safety and durability in mines’ challenging operating environments.

Electrifying mining equipment is crucial for achieving carbon neutrality. However, it poses significant challenges due to the demanding nature of mining operations, which demands batteries that are exceptionally durable, long-lasting, and capable of withstanding harsh conditions. Toshiba’s SCiB™ battery uses Lithium Titanium Oxide (LTO), a metal lithium does not precipitate. It stands out for its unique features, including High Safety, Long Life, and Rapid Charge, making it an ideal solution for mining electrification.

Toshiba pinpointed the electrification of mining equipment as a promising market opportunity, recognizing the unique features of SCiB™ technology could drive meaningful change and improvement. By reducing the number of batteries needed and optimizing charging systems, the SCiB™ can enhance productivity and contribute to environmental sustainability in the mining sector.

To drive the adoption of SCiB™ in mining, Toshiba collaborates with stakeholders across the value chain, providing customized simulations and technical proposals tailored to meet individual customer requirements. Additionally, the company participates in industry exhibitions and trade shows to demonstrate the benefits of SCiB™ and address the specific concerns of mining companies and equipment manufacturers.

The roadmap for mining electrification focuses on introducing SCiB™-powered dump trucks by the late 2020s and 2030. As part of this effort, Toshiba aims to collaborate with partner companies on demonstration tests to verify the operational efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions of these vehicles. Furthermore, there is significant potential for electrification in underground transportation light vehicles, where SCiB™’s intrinsic safety features, including low ignition risk and zero emissions, offer substantial safety and environmental benefits.

Looking ahead, Toshiba aims to deepen its understanding of the mining sector and continue technology development to address industry challenges effectively. By leveraging the distinct capabilities of SCiB™, Toshiba aspires to develop solutions that contribute to solving global issues beyond mining, showcasing the battery’s versatility and societal value to society.

