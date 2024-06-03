AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • gays and lesbians

ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING LAUNCHES NEW WORLDWIDE PERFORMANCE SOLUTION: PRIDE

PRNewswire June 3, 2024

Pride sets the benchmark for inclusive marketing strategies, championing authenticity and engagement with the LGBTQ+ community

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Global Marketing (Allied), a full-service integrated marketing agency working with the world’s leading entertainment, consumer and lifestyle brands, proudly announces the launch of “Pride,” a cutting-edge 360˚ global performance marketing solution dedicated to effectively connecting clients with the LGBTQ+ community.

Allied Global Marketing Logo

The visionary leaders behind this groundbreaking initiative include Adam Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, Andrea Felix, SVP, Client Solutions and Jason Vanderwoude, SVP, Client Solutions.

“In today’s landscape, inclusivity and authenticity isn’t just a trend – it’s a necessity. We’re proud to take a bold step forward in our commitment to these values,” said Cunningham. “With Pride, we’re setting a new standard, ensuring our clients can authentically engage with the LGBTQ+ community on a global scale.”

Drawing on Allied’s global team of experts, Pride promises fully integrated campaigns that authentically represent the diverse cultures and backgrounds within the LGBTQ+ community. Leveraging proprietary technology and advanced AI tools, Allied’s strategies encompass paid, earned, owned, creative, and strategy solutions, informed by decades of data-driven insights.

Pride transcends marketing – it’s also a catalyst for meaningful change. Allied pledges to support LGBTQ+ vendors and community organizations through its campaigns and other impactful initiatives, embodying a tangible commitment to social responsibility.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING
In business for over 35 years, Allied built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied’s global team of specialists across 24 offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, create paid, earned, owned and creative campaigns that drive performance for some of the world’s biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to client services, matched with proprietary AI and computational math systems, and focussed on the future of culture in all its forms. With boots on the ground across the world, clients are given a truly holistic approach with localized solutions and activations to reach audiences where they are today and where they’ll be tomorrow.  

To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com
LinkedIn
X
Instagram
Facebook

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947782/AGM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/allied-global-marketing-launches-new-worldwide-performance-solution-pride-302161304.html

SOURCE Allied Global Marketing

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.