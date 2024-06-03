AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Zilliqa Integrates with Fireblocks to Expand Access for Institutional Finance

PRNewswire June 3, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zilliqa, the high-throughput, low-fee layer 1 blockchain platform, is delighted to announce its integration with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for building blockchain applications and managing digital asset operations.

This integration enables Fireblocks customers to securely store ZIL tokens in their Fireblocks Vault and conduct transactions on the Fireblocks Network, an enterprise-grade digital asset transfer platform for rapid digital asset transactions and dynamic payment workflows, facilitating the transfer of digital assets and tokens on Zilliqa amongst enterprise customers.

Through this strategic integration and its native compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) applications, Zilliqa enhances accessibility for users, supporting popular wallets and developer tools, and fostering the development of powerful multi-chain applications.

Fireblocks serves thousands of financial institutions and has facilitated the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets. Notable customers using the Fireblocks platform include major financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, and retail payment service providers, such as BNY Mellon, Revolut, Worldpay, eToro, and Galaxy Digital.

As a pioneer in multi-party computation (MPC) custody technology, Fireblocks empowers enterprise and institutional clients to securely and efficiently transact digital assets across major blockchain platforms.

This collaboration not only strengthens Zilliqa’s presence in the institutional finance realm but enhances its Web3 ecosystem and benefits its endeavors within the luxury and entertainment sectors through the Fireblocks Non-Custodial Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) offering, which delivers a secure and scalable wallet platform for corporates, fintechs and Web3 businesses.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Zilliqa CEO Matt Dyer said:

“The integration of our network with Fireblocks marks a pivotal moment for Zilliqa, granting institutional and retail investors seamless access to our high-throughput, secure and easy-to-use blockchain network. By working with Fireblocks, we are opening doors for everyone from end-users to financial institutions to explore and invest in the innovative and growing list of opportunities within the Zilliqa ecosystem, further fueling its growth and development.”

Also speaking on the announcement, Fireblocks Managing Director, Financial Markets, Stephen Richardson said:

“We are thrilled to be expanding Fireblocks’ multi-blockchain support to include Zilliqa EVM. Fireblocks supports over 60 blockchains and the leading token standards for Web3 and NFTs, and Zilliqa’s integration presents new opportunities for institutional collaboration that leverages the capabilities of Zilliqa’s ecosystem.”

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain platform. Designed to scale with the demands of global businesses, the blockchain serves as a versatile foundation that facilitates a broad array of Web3 applications and services across a multitude of sectors, providing a robust platform for emerging developers and established enterprises alike.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/zilliqa-integrates-with-fireblocks-to-expand-access-for-institutional-finance-302160704.html

SOURCE Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.