AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Built by Nature Prize Awards €500,000 to Biobased Construction Innovators

PRNewswire June 4, 2024

AMSTERDAM, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Built by Nature is pleased to announce the winners of its inaugural global Prize to stimulate uptake of innovative biobased construction materials, with a €250,000 first prize awarded to Singapore-based company Widuz for its bamboo product solutions.

Widuz manufactures BVL™, a range of structural biocomposite products using bamboo fibres and biobased adhesives for superior strength, durability, and environmental benefits compared to traditional materials such as concrete and steel. With up to a 40% smaller carbon footprint compared to conventional materials, Widuz’ patented processing ensures that BVL™ retains and enhances bamboo’s natural strength, making it up to three times stronger than typical engineered timber and 20% lighter. Bamboo’s rapid growth cycle of around four years makes it more renewable than most timber species, addressing the urgent need for sustainable materials while capturing and storing carbon as it grows.

Widuz contributes to local socio-economic development by partnering with FSC-certified bamboo plantations and factories that employ fair compensation practices to ensure their supply chain upholds high standards of social responsibility.

Three Prize runners-up will also receive €50,000 each in funding:

  • KuNa – a bamboo-adobe programme in Nicaragua developed by Casa Congo, provides affordable, sustainable, and resilient housing for communities in emerging economies. Featuring modular scalability and technical simplicity, KuNa offers designs tailored to different housing needs, ranging from emergency shelters to social housing.
  • Elementerre, based in Senegal, uses clay and typha (known as bullrush, or cattail) to manufacture load-bearing bricks and insulating boards. Offering advantages over conventional materials such as concrete in terms of carbon footprint and thermal performance, Elementerre presents a promising solution to address the region’s housing deficit while promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship.
  • Sugarcrete®, developed by University College London, is a material made from upcycled sugarcane waste, transforming the fibrous material into sturdy building elements using mineral binders to achieve different degrees of structural strength. Its applications range from new-build construction to retrofit of existing buildings, offering exceptional thermal, acoustic, and fire-resistant properties.

Built by Nature has also allocated an additional €100,000 for a support programme of mentoring and networking for all winners and selected finalists.

“When Built by Nature launched the Prize, we had no idea what we might find, but were delighted when we received almost 300 submissions from around the world, with half coming from Africa, Asia and the Americas,” according to Paul King, Built by Nature CEO. “This Prize demonstrates that we have more to learn and share, to turn brilliant ideas and innovations into mainstream low-carbon construction solutions – another step towards a built environment that works in unison with nature.”

Materials featured in the Prize submissions included seaweed, mycelium, sheep’s wool, hemp, sugarcane and coconut waste, secondary timber, seashells, and invasive water weeds. Fifteen finalists performed highest against the Prize criteria:  presenting biobased materials intended for use in the built environment; proving that the product can be successfully manufactured using current technology, demonstrating that the product is already in the marketplace and delivering favourable approaches to carbon, nature and social impacts.

About Built by Nature

Built by Nature is a network and grant-making not-for-profit organisation supported by Laudes Foundation and LTPP Foundation with a mission to accelerate the timber building transformation and a vision for a built environment that works in unison with nature. BbN supports innovators in their journey to decarbonise our built environment and protect nature. The Built by Nature Fund makes grants to projects that can increase the uptake of biobased materials and sustainable timber and improve their climate impact, overcoming the most challenging barriers. https://builtbn.org/

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428566/Built_by_Nature_PDF.pdf

SOURCE Built by Nature

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.