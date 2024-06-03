GOODYEAR’S HOPE SHINES BRIGHT: EMPOWERING FUTURES IN TIEXI

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Goodyear commemorated the first anniversary of its Hope School in Tiexi, Dalian Pulandian, China. This corporate responsibility program underscores the company’s enduring commitment to build and support programs that create positive outcomes for people and communities around the world.

Goodyear is committed to upholding ethical and sustainable practices across all facets of its operations. This commitment is deeply ingrained within the company’s Corporate Responsibility framework, known as Goodyear Better Future, an extension of its business. The Hope School in Tiexi builds on Goodyear’s dedication to empowering the communities where it operates. In 2012, Goodyear started supporting its first Hope School Initiative in Dalian Pulandian and continual support to this day catalyzing a lasting impact on education for local children by providing enhanced facilities and fostering an environment conducive to quality teaching.

Helen Pei, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, Goodyear Asia Pacific, said, “Corporate responsibility is the cornerstone of Goodyear’s business strategy as we aim to protect people and earth by giving back to local communities. We’re honored to support the Hope School in Tiexi on its first anniversary, helping more children realize their Better Future dreams. With over US$1.6 billion investment in our Pulandian plant, Goodyear remains committed to promoting smart and green mobility in China and Asia Pacific through innovative solutions and sustainable practices.”

Cong Yuan, Secretary of Pulandian Youth League Committee commented, “Goodyear’s generous donation and gracious support has radically transformed Hope School in Tiexi over the past year. Goodyear’s contribution has not only upgraded the school’s hardware, but stimulated the students’ passion, laying a solid foundation for their future growth. We will continue working hand-in-hand with Goodyear to further develop Tiexi Goodyear Hope School and create better opportunities for our children – the hope of our future.”

Goodyear Class, a tailor-made teaching course focusing on road safety and sustainability, will be introduced to all Goodyear Hope Schools by Goodyear volunteers later this year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

