Bybit Kicks Off P2P Advertiser Recruitment in Argentina, Offering Exclusive Benefits

PRNewswire June 3, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to kick off the P2P Advertiser recruitment program in Argentina.

Argentine crypto enthusiasts now have the opportunity to become P2P advertisers on Bybit’s platform and unlock a range of exclusive benefits, including the chance to earn up to 1,000 USDT.

Traders aspiring to become Verified Advertisers must meet specific criteria, including a minimum balance, a solid track record of transactions, and adherence to Bybit’s rigorous standards for security and compliance.

Benefits for Verified Advertisers:

  • Access to personalized one-on-one after-sales service.
  • Access to the Fast Track channel, enabling real-time coin evaluation within just 10 minutes.
  • Increased visibility and trading limits.
  • Special promotional offers.

“Bybit is committed to empowering its P2P community and supporting their growth,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. “We are excited to extend our P2P Advertiser recruitment program to the vibrant crypto community in Argentina. By enabling users to become P2P advertisers, we aim to provide them with a unique opportunity to earn exclusive benefits and take their trading experience to the next level. We look forward to welcoming Argentine crypto enthusiasts and supporting them in their journey.”

For more information, visit this page.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitWeb3

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-kicks-off-p2p-advertiser-recruitment-in-argentina-offering-exclusive-benefits-302161531.html

SOURCE Bybit

